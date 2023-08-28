Efe Ajagba Gets DQ Victory – Boxing Results

Efe Ajagba from Nigeria (18-1, 13 KOs) aimed to exploit his reach and height against Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-1, 18 KOs) in his fight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa this Saturday evening. However, a series of illegal hits from the Kazakhstan native led to his disqualification in round four by referee Chris Flores.

Coming into this fight with momentum from two recent wins after a 2021 loss, Ajagba maintained distance with his effective jab, while Kossobutskiy sought to close the gap, leaning in with a high guard and sporadic arm punches.

During the second round, Ajagba himself landed a questionable low blow but followed it up with a clean hit to Kossobutskiy’s chin. Kossobutskiy reciprocated with multiple low shots in the third, losing two points as a result.

Another foul blow in the fourth prompted the referee to stop the bout and disqualify Zhan.

Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson secures his 16th win tonight.

The young boxing sensation from Toledo, Ohio, Jared Anderson, put down Ukrainian competitor Andriy Rudenko (with a record of 35-7, 21 KOs) in the fifth round winning the figh by a Technical Knockout (TKO).

From the first bell, Anderson (with an impressive record of 16-0, 15 KOs) dictated the pace, peppering Rudenko with crisp jabs and solid blows to the torso. An annoyed Rudenko retaliated by clutching the back of Anderson’s head to stave off the attack.

By the third round, Anderson unleashed a sustained assault aimed at Rudenko’s midsection. Rudenko hung on, his resilience somewhat boosted by his consistent use of headlocks. Finally, in the fifth, Rudenko lost a point for his tactics. Yet, another wave of aggression from Anderson led referee Gary Ritter to call the match at the 1:40 mark.

“In this sport, I’m in it for me and my family, living in the moment and just doing what I’m supposed to,” Anderson reflected. “Call it arrogance if you want, but I’m simply being true to myself. Can’t pretend to be what I’m not. I call it like I see it, and I’ll be me till the end.”

Undercard Results:

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington from Brooklyn, New York (9-0, 5 KOs), secured a decisive victory over Angel Antonio Contreras from Mexico (13–7-2, 7 KOs) following eight dominant rounds. Using his defensive high guard and potent jabs to the midsection, Carrington commanded both distance and in-fighting. Final Scores: 80-72 and 79-73 twice.

Tulsa’s own Jeremiah Milton (11-0, 7 KOs) outclassed Craig Lewis (15-7-2, 8 KOs), capturing an eight-round unanimous decision. Milton almost put Lewis away in the first round and maintained a high guard, triggering combinations that had Lewis staggering. Despite the battering, Lewis stayed on his feet till the final gong. Judges’ Scores: 80-72 and 79-72 twice.

Sona Akale from Cameroon (8-1, 4 KOs) pulled off a surprising majority decision win against Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds of closely contested action. Though Ali Walsh connected with potent uppercuts and hooks, Akale’s relentless pressure edged him the win. Official Scores: 57-57 and 58-56 twice.

Teen southpaw sensation Abdullah Mason (10-0, 9 KOs) surmounted his most difficult test yet, winning a six-round unanimous decision over Cesar Villarraga from Colombia (10-8-1, 5 KOs). Judges’ unanimous score: 60-54.

Kazakhstan’s Olympian Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs) bested Nicaraguan veteran Wiston Campos (33-12-6, 19 KOs) via a fifth-round technical knockout. Zhussupov floored Campos in the fourth, and Campos’ corner threw in the towel during the next round. Stoppage time: 2:52.

Charly Suarez from the Philippines (16-0, 9 KOs) clinched a 10-round unanimous decision over Yohan Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs). Judges’ Scores: 98-92 twice and 97-93.

Uzbek Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) marked his Top Rank debut with a first-round stoppage of Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-3, 19 KOs). The bout was called off at 2:06.