Will Tyson Fury finally fight Oleksandr Usyk now?

Tyson Fury may finally be ready to face IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after watching him get dropped hard with a borderline low body shot by Daniel Dubois last Saturday night in Wroclaw, Poland.

If Fury isn’t confident enough now to face Usyk, he probably never will be because this is a fight that he can win if he attacks Olekandr to the body nonstop.

The referee made a decision that saved himself from feeling the wrath of the 40,000+ pro-Usyk fans by ruling the body shot low in the fifth round when Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) flattened him with a right hand on the beltline.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) clearly wasn’t ready for that shot from Dubois, and it appeared to take the air out of him.

He couldn’t catch his breath and was gasping for air, making it clear that it wasn’t a gonad shot that affected him. It was having the air knocked out of him by Dubois.

Fury is likely licking his chops now after seeking that because his specialty, besides leaning, wrestling, and roughing up his opponents, is throwing to the body.

“What do we think about Usyk in against Fury after that?” said Gareth A. Davies to talkSPORT Boxing.

“You know what Fury is a master of? He’s a master of using his size to his advantage,” said Spencer Oliver. “He can match Usyk for agility. He’s light on his feet. I think that is key in this one. Fury would know to use his size and to bully him.

Was Usyk trying to get Dubois disqualified?

“It’s your body where you got hit at,” said Oliver about Usyk with his so-called low blow knockdown in the fifth. “You got to jump on him, and Daniel didn’t do that. We found out from Daniel Dubois that his stock rose.

“He came here with a lot of people’s expectations that Dubois was going to get stopped inside the distance and he was going to put up no fight at all against Oleksandr Usyk. He’d be too slow, too big, and his feet would be too slow.”

“There was a moment where I wondered if Usyk was looking for a way out with a disqualification [of Dubois],” said Gareth. “It was going through your head, wasn’t it? Is he going to stay down here, and is Daniel going to be disqualified?

“They [Dubois] was targeting that area all night [beltline]. Did he not tell them four times for low blows tonight? Daniel Dubois, I was really impressed with.

“I loved his game plan, I loved the fact that he listened to Don Charles, and he ran out in the end. But he showed more than we’d ever seen before. He showed a guy that can go on and win a world title.”