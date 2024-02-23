Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: date, time, how to watch

Devin Haney, once the king of the lightweight division and now the reigning WBC Super Lightweight sovereign, stands undefeated with a tally that reads like a warrior’s saga – 31 victories, zero defeats, and 15 foes vanquished by knockout. He is going toe to toe with Ryan Garcia, whose record is a thunderous echo of his own prowess: 24 wins, a single setback, and 20 triumphs by the knockout route. This 12-round saga is slated to unfurl under the bright lights of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, transforming an ordinary Saturday on April 20 into a spectacle live on DAZN PPV.

Haney, skipping the trash talk, lets his fists and record lay down the law, proclaiming this bout a milestone in his quest for boxing immortality. “I’m here to deliver what the fans crave – top-tier slugfests,” he declares, ready to add Garcia to his list of vanquished foes with the same finesse that’s made him a dual-division dominator and the darling of the boxing press.

Garcia, on the other hand, is painting a picture of a lion, not just returning, but storming back for retribution, his sights set on dethroning Haney. “This will be a spectacle,” he roars, hoping for a fight that leaves the fans riveted, and both warriors unscathed.

Oscar De La Hoya, the brains behind Golden Boy, is touting this showdown as a purist’s dream – a clash devoid of the usual circus, just two gladiators at the peak of their powers vying for supremacy, with the added spice of settling an old score.

DAZN’s Jared Kass is practically buzzing with excitement, slotting this bout into an already jam-packed spring schedule that reads like a who’s who of modern boxing legends.

Devin “The Dream” Haney, a phenomenon in the squared circle, has danced through divisions, collecting belts with the grace of a seasoned champion. His journey from the youngest undisputed champ in the four-belt era to toppling giants like Lomachenko and Prograis is nothing short of legendary.

Ryan Garcia, the golden boy of the ring, has blitzed his way into the spotlight, not just with his devastating left hook but by becoming a box office magnet, his bouts drawing crowds that rival the legends of the sport.