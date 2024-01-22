Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: date, time, how to watch

Benn and Dobson will tango at about 2.30pm PT/10.30pm UK, with the festivities kicking off at 11am PT/7pm UK

Conor Benn is promising a storm of ‘sheer violence’ in his upcoming skirmish at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, set for Saturday, February 3, and broadcasting globally live on DAZN.

Benn (22-0 14 KOs), the man they call ‘The Destroyer’, is gearing up for his second U.S. brawl following a 17-month hiatus, fresh off a ten-round tussle victory over Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando last September. He’s currently fine-tuning his arsenal at the Matchroom Churchill Gym in Santa Monica, rubbing shoulders with George Liddard, Jimmy Sains (both sharing his undercard), and John Ryder, who’s set to clash with Jaime Munguia in Phoenix on January 27, live on DAZN.

Dobson (16-0 9 KOs) isn’t shy about his intentions to crash Benn’s party, aiming to throw a wrench in his plans to conquer the 147lbs division and shatter his World title aspirations. But Benn, basking in the glow of headlining in Sin City, is all smiles and swagger.

“Vegas, baby! Headlining in the city of lights – who would’ve thunk it?” Benn jests. “I’ve got a fanbase brewing in the States, and I’m counting on a crowd to jet over for this. I’m taking it all in, step by step. Sure, England’s my turf, and I can’t wait to make a grand return, but for now, I’m soaking up this American adventure.”

Benn’s game plan? Pure, unadulterated demolition. “All he’s got are words, but I’m bringing the thunder. He’s lost in a fog between confidence and delusion. Me? I’m all about the carnage, the ferocity, the malice. I outshine him in every way, and I’m ready to shut down the show in style.”

And it’s an Essex invasion in Vegas, with Benn leading the charge alongside Liddard, Sains, and Fisher’s ‘Bosh Army’. “It’s a first – four lads from Essex taking Vegas by storm. From Orlando to Sin City, we’re making noise stateside, and I’m all for it.”

Regarding Dobson’s trash talk, Benn shrugs it off with a grin. “I’m Conor Benn, not a chip off the old block. Heard it all before. Let him blabber – it just fuels my fire. I’m going in with one goal: to tear him apart, piece by piece.”

Benn’s strategy is simple: strike fast, strike hard. “I spot an opening, and I pounce. No holding back, no fancy footwork – just pure, knockout power. And if I catch even a glimpse of weakness? He’ll wish he never stepped into the ring with me.”

Benn leaves the scouting to his coach, Tony. “I don’t bother watching my opponents. I trust in my own power, my unyielding spirit. I pack a punch like a horse’s kick – good luck handling that.”

Benn’s face-off with Dobson is the highlight of the Vegas event, where the co-main event features a clash of undefeated middleweights: Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (15-0 10 KOs) against Connor Coyle (20-0 9 KOs) for the WBA International and IBF North American titles.

The card is stacked with British talent, including Benn’s stablemates Liddard and Sains, and the unbeaten heavyweight Fisher, bringing his ‘Bull Army’ for an international showdown against Ukraine’s Dmytro Bezus (10-1 5 KOs). Light-Heavyweight sensation Khalil Coe (7-0-1 5KOs) squares off against Mexican knockout artist Gerardo Osuna (20-0 18 KOs) in what promises to be a sizzling bout.