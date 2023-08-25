Canelo – Charlo undercard announced: Lubin vs Ramos, Barrios vs Ugas

A powerhouse undercard featuring a mix of up-and-comers, top-ranked contenders, and ex-world champions across weight classes from 147 to 160 pounds will set the stage for the blockbuster main event between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. The spectacle, airing live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, September 30, comes courtesy of Canelo Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions.

In the evening’s co-feature, Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr., an undefeated prodigy, will clash with Erickson “Hammer” Lubin in a 12-round super welterweight battle. Also in the lineup are past world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, who will lock horns for the Interim WBC Welterweight Title. Kicking off the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT will be promising middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz in a 10-round fight.

Tickets for the live showdown, promoted by both Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, can be obtained via AXS.com.

Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs), a dynamic southpaw of 22 years, made a sensational statement in his 2023 debut, stunning then-unbeaten Joey Spencer in March. Hailing from Casa Grande, Arizona, Ramos has consistently displayed his knockout prowess, ending seven of his last 10 bouts early.

The 27-year-old Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) is fresh off an impressive fifth-round stoppage of Luis Arias in June. The Florida native has an illustrious track record that includes noteworthy wins over Jeison Rosario, Terrell Gausha, and Ishe Smith.

Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) is back in action following his April 2022 unification loss to Errol Spence Jr. The Cuba native and Miami resident had previously claimed victories over notables like Jamal James, Omar Figueroa Jr., and even the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs), at 28, most recently scored an eighth-round KO over Jovanie Santiago. The San Antonio native aims to regain momentum following his welterweight debut defeat to Keith Thurman.

Arizona native Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) burst onto the scene in 2023 with a knockout victory over Amilcar Vidal. The 20-year-old is one of the sport’s most exciting young talents.

Mexico’s Reséndiz (14-1, 10 KOs) notched a significant win in his last outing against former champ Jarrett Hurd. Now based in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old is gunning for his third consecutive victory.