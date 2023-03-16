Canelo Alvarez vs Ryder LIVE on DAZN on May 6th In Mexico

Canelo Alvarez – “The press conference in Guadalajara was an unbelievable moment for me because I saw my grandma, my dad, my mom, my brothers, my family there. A lot of media guys I saw when I started boxing. For me, I feel very proud and happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara and give the people some of the experience I have in other places as the best in the world.”

“I think it’s the perfect time. A long time ago I wanted to fight in Guadalajara, but I think this is the perfect moment, the perfect fight to bring to Guadalajara.

“I’m so excited to show everybody they’re wrong. I feel very good. I have a lot of years in my career; 17 years as a pro. I’ve had injuries too. I’m not at my best but I’m very motivated and I’m very happy to be in the gym, to train at 100 per cent, and they’re going to see what is coming. I’m very excited and motivated. Be careful with that.

“He [Ryder] has everything to win, nothing to lose, right? He’s always there, fighting with the good fighters trying to get that opportunity, and now he got it. It’s going to be a danger for me, but I feel good.

“It will be one of the best moments in my career for sure. The fight with Billy Joe Saunders in Dallas was amazing, one of the most enjoyable fights I’ve ever been in. I think in Guadalajara it will be the same or even more.”

John Ryder

“It’s a great opportunity that has not been gifted. I’ve worked hard at this for years. Like you said, I’ve suffered the highs, the lows, the bottom of the barrel, really. I’d like to take time to thank you, Saul and Eddie, for making this fight happen. Charlie, for working tirelessly back and forth with you to get the deal done. And three, it’s right what [Charlie Sims] said about my trainer Tony Sims, he can’t be here because of the schedule.

“We’re all in big fights and Tony’s been a rock in my career and someone that’s brought me back from the bottom and believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and I thank him for that. I also thank the family and friends, you, Charlie, for sticking by me and livening me up at times. Down to my mom and dad, my partner, and you know what, down to myself because if I give up on myself then I won’t be here. I’ve dug deep, I’ve done what I’ve had to do, I’ve worked hard to get back into this mandatory position, took the right fights at the right times, and I’m just really pleased to be here.

“Obviously the decision went against us in 2019, then the Covid times hit, which really messed everything up, but like you say, and I truly believe, timing is everything in this sport. It waits for no man, but the timing is right for me now.

“I’m not here for a holiday and I wouldn’t bring the team with me, have the team around me that I have if I didn’t believe I could win. I’m going, leaving no stone unturned, putting everything in this camp and truly believe I can come away victorious on May 6.”

Eddy Reynoso

“I’m super happy, proud to go back to the place, the home that made Canelo the boxer that he is and made me the trainer that I am. We are going to come back with our hand raised. We’re not going to let down, we’re not going to retire. It won’t be an exhibition fight, we’re going to return with all four belts that he came with, and that’s something that we’re going to do with pride. We also just really want to put on a good show for the fans.”

“He had a great rehabilitation for his hand, and we’ve been working hard. He’s at 100% and this is going to be a huge 2023. He’s going to go up against lots of challenges this year in his career and we’re excited for what’s to come this year.”

“It’s going to be fantastic; it’ll be an entirely full stadium. There is a saying that ‘you aren’t always a prophet in your home’. Canelo will change that. He will be a prophet in his home, he will fill the stadium. I am very proud to return as winners outside of Mexico from all the fights we’ve had outside of Mexico, but we want to share it and we will share it with the people of Jalisco. We just hope the people enjoy having their champion home again.”

Eddie Hearn

“Thank you for joining us here today at the incredible Petco Park, home of the Padres in San Diego. And thank you for the incredible team for letting us host a very special and important press conference here. The first thing I thought when I walked around here was, wow, we must do a Canelo Alvarez fight here in the Petco Park stadium. It would be incredible.

“But firstly, we have some very special business to take care of on May 6, Akron Stadium, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight world championship against John Ryder, live and exclusive on DAZN pay per view around the world, and we cannot wait. Sport is a business now, but this was something where business didn’t count. This was personal to Saul Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso. This was from the heart. This was an opportunity to bring an event back to his people. Regardless of the money, regardless of everything else, it was an opportunity to celebrate the sport, to celebrate his career in front of what will be 50,000 people in Guadalajara on May the 6th, Cinco de Mayo weekend. An event, an atmosphere that I believe you will not witness again in boxing.

“The whole world will be watching as he defends his Undisputed Super-Middleweight world championship against this man, John Ryder, someone that we’ve worked with for over a decade. He’s paid his dues in the sport. He’s had his ups and his downs and now he’s on a big up. Victories over Danny Jacobs and Zach Parker made him the mandatory challenger, the interim world champion, and someone that will come to Guadalajara with every intention to win. With a big heart, with lots of strength, and a chance to make history for Great Britain and become the Undisputed Super-Middleweight champion of the world.

“But in front of him, the biggest star in the sport of boxing, Saul Canelo Alvarez. The undisputed champion, someone that we’ve worked with for a long time, and I have seen fearless to challenges. There’s a lot of opinion in boxing, and what I see from Canelo and from Eddy Reynoso is a pure competitor. A winner, a legend of the sport, that he’s prepared to take on anybody. His last four fights have been unifying against Billy Joe Saunders, undisputed against Caleb Plant, stepping up in a fight that many say he shouldn’t have taken against Dimitri Bivol, and then Gennady Golovkin. The best resume in the sport of boxing, but now coming back off injury, still with a point to prove to some people, crazily, against a man that’s there to win it all on May 6. This is going to be a tremendous fight, a tremendous card, and I think that people here and particularly in Guadalajara should be very proud of Saul Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso for bringing this event to the people on May 6th live on DAZN. It’s going to be incredible.

Charlie Sims (manager of Ryder, and son of Ryder’s longtime trainer Tony Sims)

“It’s been a great experience doing this press tour. We had the pleasure of going to the stadium, look at the stadium, imagine the ring in the middle of the stadium, and what 50,000 are going to look like. It’s been great to spend some quality time with John as well just on this trip. One person I want to take this opportunity to thank who couldn’t be here because the schedules clashed was Tony Sims.

“Tony Sims is a trainer with John Ryder, he’s dedicated years and years to the sport and years and years of developing John into the fighter he is today. They’ve been through all the lows together and now this is the pinnacle. He’s going to face the best in the division, the undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez. I just want to take this opportunity again to thank everybody for making this event happen, but undoubtedly, we wouldn’t be here, me and John wouldn’t be here without Tony today, so I just want to take that opportunity to say thank you to him. And no doubt he is going to be extremely excited and extremely proud, come May 6 to face Canelo in the ring. He’s one of the best.”

An announcement on ticket sale dates will be made soon.