Bohachuk, Akhmedov, Simonyan, Corona & Chantel Navarro on Sept.16th

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing in association with World Cup Boxing Series have announced an outstanding ten-bout card of world class boxing for the return of the acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series on Thursday, September 16 at the Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club and streamed live exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

“We are excited to have so many quality fights on the Hollywood Fight Nights show September 16,” said Loeffler. “We’ve had a tremendous reaction from the fans and media to this event. Quiet Cannon will provide a scenic location and great atmosphere for this show. There is a great mix of world class fighters and local fighters which will provide a full night of entertaining fights. We look forward to working with UFC Fight Pass, who will broadcast the show and want to acknowledge Roy Jones Jr Boxing and World Cup of Boxing.”

Remaining tickets are Now On-Sale for The VIP Boxing Experience. Priced at $125 (VIP Ringside/SOLD-OUT), $100 (Preferred Seating), $80 (SOLD-OUT) and $60 (General Admission Seating) tickets may be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. PT. For more information on the venue please visit www.QuietCannon.com.

Headlining Hollywood Fight Nights, heavy-handed super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (19-1, 19 KOs) battles veteran southpaw Raphael ‘Trouble’ Igbokwe, (16-2, 7 KOs), of Houston, TX. Following a first-round knockout of Brandon Baue on July 17, 2021, the 26-year-old Ukrainian Bohachuk, trained by the renowned Manny Robles looks to stay in the win column against the upset-minded Texan. The 28-year-old Igbokwe is riding a three-bout winning streak, most recently knocking out Juan Carlos Rodriguez in the third round on January 30, 2021 in Heredia, Costa Rica. Bohachuk is currently ranked #13 by the World Boxing Council.

Co-featured, Ali Akhmedov, (16-1, 12 KO’s), training out of Los Angeles, CA with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin and promoted by GGG Promotions clashes with David Zegarra, (34-5, 21 KOs),of Lima, Peru, currently training in Mexico City, in an eight-round light heavyweight bout. A native of Almaty, Kazakhstan and guided by acclaimed trainer Johnathon Banks, the 26-year-old Akhmedov looks to get back into the win column following a hotly contested battle with Carlos Gongora on December 18, 2020. The battle-tested Zegarra also looks to return to the win column after a tough loss to former world champion David Lemieux.

In the light-heavyweight division over eight rounds, Rafayel Simonyan, (9-1, 8 KOs), of Vanadzor, Armenia faces Adrian ‘Montu-Ra’ Taylor, (11-1, 4 KOs), of Dallas, TX. The 27-year-old Simonyan, trained by the world-famous Abel Sanchez, returns to action after a disputed loss via eight-round majority decision to Abraham Tebes on March 5, 2021 in Kissimmee, FL. Taylor heads into the clash with Simonyan riding a four-bout winning streak, lastly winning a unanimous decision over German Perez on December 21, 2019.

Fighting in the super featherweight division in a battle of top undefeated local prospects, Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (7-0, 1 KOs) of Rialto, CA battles Daniel ‘The Dawg’ Robles, (7-0-1, 5 KOs), scheduled for six rounds. A staple at Hollywood Fight Nights and trained by the legendary Ben Lira, Corona hits the ring for the first time since October 27, 2019, where he was victorious with a unanimous decision over Emmanuel Castro. Fighting for the fifth time in 2021, the busy Robles returns after a first-round knockout of Jahir Everson on August 6, 2021.

In a special attraction female amateur bout, WBC Amateur Junior Featherweight Champion Chantel Navarro of Glendale, CA will face 18-year-old Daniela Rojas in a featherweight bout. The 17-year-old Navarro, a six-time amateur national champion, recently signed an exclusive multi-year sponsorship deal with NIKE.

Trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, light heavyweight Marco Deckmann, (5-1, 4 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA will fight in a scheduled six rounder against Alejandro ‘Mexique’ Fugon,

(3-0-1, 3 KOs), of Palmdale, CA. Deckmann comes off a first-round knockout of Juan Antonio Lopez Fonseca on June 5, 2021, while Fugon looks to bounce back into the win column following a split draw with Gerardo Aldama Cuevas on July 31, 2021.

In a battle of locally based undefeated female lightweights, Elvina ‘Warrior’ White, (5-0, 2 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA battles Chelsey Anderson, (3-0, 1KOs), of Yorba Linda, CA in a four rounder. A native of Austria, White heads into battle after a fourth-round knockout of Katarina Vistica on December 12, 2020 in Germany. Anderson returns to action following a unanimous decision over Anyela Lopez on December 6, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ

In the super featherweight division, Eric Mondragon, (3-0-1, 2 KOs), of Maywood, CA will battle an opponent to be named in a four-rounder. The 22-year-old Mondragon looks to return to the win column following a majority draw on June 11, 2020 against Mike Danny Sanchez in Las Vegas, NV.

Scheduled for four rounds in the lightweight division, 19-year-old Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (1-0, 1KO), of Los Angeles, CA will face pro debuting Raymond Grajeda of La Mirada, CA.

Rounding out the card, Irish amateur standout Callum Walsh will make his professional debut in a four-round super welterweight bout against Donnis Reed, of Lemon Grove, CA, a veteran of thirteen professional bouts. Trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, the 20-year-old European Junior Gold Medalist and six-time Irish National Champion has recently been sparring with Gabriel Rosado at the Wild Card Boxing Gym.

More information on this exciting event will be announced shortly.