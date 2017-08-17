Andre Ward to work for ESPN on Crawford-Indongo & Mayweather-McGregor fights

Undefeated two-division world champion and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward will join ESPN’s coverage of two of the year’s biggest boxing events: the August 19th Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Terence “Bud” Crawford vs Julius Indongo and the August 26th pay-per-view Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

Ward, the current Ring Magazine number one Pound-For-Pound fighter and current Unified Light Heavyweight Champion of the World, will join ESPN’s Joe Tessitore and Teddy Atlas as a guest analyst for the August 19th Top Rank Boxing on ESPN “Unification” fight. For the first time ever, the results of a match will recognize an undisputed king of the 140-pound division of the four-belt era. The fight will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and stream live on the ESPN App on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. ET, from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.





On August 26th, Ward will also appear on numerous ESPN studio shows, including First Take, SportsCenter and other programs, during its extensive multiplatform news and information coverage leading up to the 12-round Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor pay-per-view event at 9 p.m. ET.

“It’s great to be back behind the mic and working for ESPN alongside Joe Tessitore and Teddy Atlas, two guys that I respect and who provide great commentary to the sport of boxing,” Ward said. “I love stepping in to the broadcast booth because I have the best seat in the house, I’m not taking any punches, and I get to talk about the sport I know and love. Crawford-Indongo and Mayweather-McGregor are two of the biggest fights in the sport right now and I’m looking forward to providing my own unique insight and being an asset to ESPN’s boxing coverage.”