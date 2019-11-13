Amateur Standout Charlie Sheehy heads to 2020 U.S Olympic trials

Amateur Standout Charlie Sheehy of San Francisco, CA is in final preparations for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials next month in the 138lb. division. Currently the 21-year-old is training in Davie, FL among numerous top professional boxers including former world title challenger Amir Imam, top undefeated, lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr, Xander Zayas, Nikoloz Sekhniashvili and top lightweight contender Emmanuel Tagoe.





“I’m thrilled to be training here at Centeno’s Sweatbox, coming down here was the perfect setting for my preparation leading up to the Olympic Trials,” said Sheehy. “I’ve accomplished a great deal as an amateur but fighting in the Olympics for my country has always been my goal.”

Winning seventeen national tournaments in his illustrious amateur career, Sheehy is a 2019 USA Boxing Western Champion and a Member of the 2018 USA Boxing High Performance Squad. In addition to his international experience competing in Germany, Ireland and Canada, Sheehy also holds amateur victories over two of the sports fastest rising stars; Ryan Garcia and Vergil Ortiz.

Standing 5’10”, Sheehy is well-known as one of the top amateur prospects in addition to having a very bright professional future. “I see a lot of the prospects making noise after turning professional and that’s what I want. First off, I want to make the Olympic Team and represent my country and hopefully win a medal, then I want to turn professional and become a world champion.”





Sheehy has teamed up with manager Peter Kahn who works closely with Javiel Centeno and manages Imam, Kambosos Jr, Zayas and Tagoe, who are in camp with Sheehy. “I have high hopes for Charlie heading into the Olympic Trials and his subsequent professional career,” said Kahn. “Charlie is an elite level fighter with a blue-collar work ethic, high IQ in and out of the ring and character to match. You can ask for anything more from a prospect. He’s a complete package with a bright future ahead.” Kahn added, “Charlie’s head trainer Miguel Rios felt the time in Florida at Centeno’s Sweatbox would be just what Charlie needed to round out his training prior to the Olympic Trials in December. There’s no ego in this camp. Everything is about what’s best for Charlie. Charlie will return to San Francisco a week prior to heading to Louisiana with Rios to compete in the finals of the trials.”

Among the other amateur accolades for Sheehy were; Three-Time National Golden Gloves Champion, Four-Time National PAL Champion, Two-Time National Adidas Champion, Three-Time National Desert Showdown Champion, Two-time Ringside National Champion, National Silver Gloves Champion, Title National Champion, Two-Time National Junior Olympics Silver Medal, Two-Time California State Golden Gloves Champion, 2016 USAB National Bronze Medalist and the 2017 USAB National Silver Medalist.