Craig MacIntyre faces Darren Surtees on August 11

It’s been a frustrating year for talented Scottish star Craig MacIntyre – and he plans on unleashing all of that frustration when he takes on hard-hitting Darren Surtees next month.

Undefeated MacIntyre (11-0-1, 4 KOs) faces Surtees (12-1, 8 KOs) on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

It will have been nearly 14 months since MacIntyre was last in the ring when he steps through the ropes to fight Surtees, and he’s excited to be returning in a very meaningful contest.

MacIntyre said: “I’m buzzing to be back fighting, it’s been a long time coming because I’ve been out of the ring for over a year and that was only three rounds, and then it had been six months before that.

“Lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for me, I was due to fight on the Josh Taylor undercard, and I was really excited about that. It would have been a massive night for Scottish boxing in a great venue, so when it was canceled I was really disappointed.

“It’s going to be an exciting fight against Darren Surtees. We’ve both got power, so the fans are in for a treat with this one. We’ve seen things we can exploit because every boxer has its weaknesses. It’s about what we can do to make it happen.

“On paper, it looks like the toughest night of my career so far, but I’m confident in my own ability that I can beat anybody on the night. It’s just about what I’m doing to get myself prepared, and then turning up and putting on a show for everybody.

“We’ve had to adapt training and I’ve quite enjoyed it. We’ve transformed my coach’s warehouse into a gym, and then we’ve been getting out to the hills and running track too, so I’ve loved this way of doing it.”

MacIntyre vs. Surtees is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Sean McComb going up against Siar Ozgul, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

