UFC FIGHT PASS Now the Exclusive Home of GLORY live events in USA

FIGHT PASS Now the Exclusive Home of GLORY live events in USA – Numbered Events, SuperFight Series, and New Weekly Road to GLORY – Only on UFC FIGHT PASS





UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s premier combat sport’s streaming service, and GLORY announced today a ground-breaking new agreement which makes FIGHT PASS the exclusive U.S. home for the undisputed leader in world-class stand-up striking action.

The new deal literally kicks in tonight, when American fans will be able to witness GLORY 63, headlined by the legendary Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao defending his GLORY featherweight world title against No.1 contender Serhii Adamchuk, live from Houston, Texas.

GLORY’s unique live event composition sees each card divided into three parts; the GLORY Prelims, focused on up-and-coming talent; the SuperFight Series and the Numbered Series, which regularly features the biggest names, match-ups, and Championship bouts in the sport.





The SuperFight Series has wowed worldwide audiences on FIGHT PASS for three years, but with this new long-term deal, for the first time fans in the United States will now be able to see every portion of GLORY events in one location without the need to ever leave FIGHT PASS.

Action from the Numbered Series will be available to FIGHT PASS subscribers on video-on-demand, pending holdbacks in their specific territories. FIGHT PASS will also be the No.1 destination for all of GLORY’s world-class shoulder programming, including magazine style shows, original content, and countdown shows.

Ant Evans, UFC FIGHT PASS Senior Director of Editorial & Content Acquisition, said: “We are thrilled to expand FIGHT PASS’ offering in the United States to include even more live action from the world’s elite kickboxing promotion. GLORY puts on the biggest fights and most exciting events in the sport, and it is exactly the kind of world-class, premium content that our subscribers demand. FIGHT PASS viewers have been asking for more – more of the best striking in combat sports- and now they have it.”

Marshall Zelaznik, GLORY CEO, said: “Everyone at GLORY is thrilled to deepen our relationship with the world’s leading combat sports streaming service. GLORY has some massive fights already announced for the coming months and we have many more in the works for 2019 and beyond. This new agreement with FIGHT PASS means our fans in the U.S. will get to see and enjoy every single fight from every GLORY card back to back and in one place.”

An additional component of the agreement calls for GLORY and FIGHT PASS to work together to produce an exciting new weekly live event called Road to GLORY, a ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series’ style show that will give opportunities to up-and-coming talent. The Road to Glory will premiere later in 2019 and will be streamed live from UFC’s new studio arena in Las Vegas.

Zelaznik added: “This unprecedented partnership between GLORY and FIGHT PASS sees us collaborating to bring a weekly, tournament-format live event where GLORY gives the best unsigned strikers in the world the chance to fight their way into the world’s elite stand-up combat league.”

This new era begins tonight with GLORY SuperFight Series 63, streaming live on FIGHT PASS starting at 5pm PT (8pm ET), followed in the U.S. by GLORY 63 at 7pm PT (10pm ET).