One Championship announces official partnership with Fullerton Markets

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced an official partnership with Fullerton Markets, Asia’s fastest-growing brokerage firm. The partnership will cover official markets Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam through March 2020.





Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It is my privilege to announce that ONE Championship has entered into an official partnership with Asia’s fastest-growing brokerage firm, Fullerton Markets. As ONE Championship continues to scale into unprecedented growth over the next few years, it is important for our company to partner with like-minded organizations committed to achieving a common goal. Our mission in ONE Championship is sacred, we want to unleash martial arts superheroes unto the world — world-class athletes who ignite passion and hope, and who help weave martial arts into the very fabric of human life. By sharing their stories with the world, ONE Championship aims to change the lives of many through the beauty of sport and discipline.”

Mario Singh, Founder and CEO of Fullerton Markets, stated: “We have witnessed ONE Championship’s amazing growth and are truly excited to kick off this landmark partnership as ONE Championship’s official brokerage partner. The inspiring stories of ONE Championship athletes are grounded in values which fully resonate with ours – passion, excellence, and commitment. We’re confident that this incredible alignment of values will set the stage for a most meaningful collaboration between the world’s largest martial arts organization and Asia Pacific’s fastest-growing brokerage.”

Fullerton Markets is Asia’s fastest-growing brokerage firm with a bevy of high-profile clients in its portfolio. The company was founded in 2016 by Mario Singh, who today serves as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Fullerton Markets provides clients with online brokerage services for foreign exchange, metals, crude oil, and indices. With headquarters in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Fullerton Markets is committed to providing its clients the highest level of brokerage services.





For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.