Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz Las Vegas Press Conference Quotes, Photos

Chuck Liddell (30-8, 20 KOs) and Tito Ortiz (19-12-1, 8 KOs) hosted a pressconference today at the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand to formally announce their three-round main event on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. The fight will be presented live on Pay-Per-View beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.





Here’s what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

CHUCK LIDDELL, Mixed Martial Arts Legend:

“I know Tito is hoping that I’m a shell of the man I was because that’s the only way he would have a chance against me. But he’s going to find out in November that I’m not. I still hit just as hard and I wrestle just as well. He’s going to get knocked out. Thank you guys for having me. I’m excited to be back in the sport. I’m excited to prove to everyone that you can do anything you put your mind to. I’m going it knock him out!”

TITO ORTIZ, Mixed Martial Arts Legend:

“On November 24 and live at the Forum, I will have the opportunity to put you out once and for all. I fought Chael Sonnen last year. I choked him out in two and a half minutes. He’s still in a heavyweight tournament and he’s still beating guys. Chuck hasn’t fought in over ten years. I see the opportunity to finally shut this guy up and finally get my hand raised on my terms.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions

“We are very excited to announce what will be a monumental event. Golden Boy Promotions hosted its first event many years ago and it was a success. So we know what we are getting ourselves into. We also know that are doing this for the betterment of the fighter, like we’ve always done. We’re giving fighters another platform to get exposure for their great skills. I’m happy we will be hosting this fight featuring two MMA legends.”





Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 is a three-round light heavyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fights will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The fight will be presented live on Pay-Per-View beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 are on sale now. Tickets are priced at $30, $50, $100, $150, $300, $500 and Ringside VIP $1,000. (Limited Number Ringside VIP Available Access To The Forum Club Included) Prices do not include applicable facility fees and service charges, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and also at the Forum Box Office.