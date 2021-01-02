Ryan Garcia destroys Luke Campbell, captures interim WBA 135lb title

Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. captured the interim WBC Lightweight Championship with a seventh-round body-shot knockout against Luke Campbell (20-4, 16 KOs) of Yorkshire, the United Kingdom, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout was stopped at 1:58 of the aforementioned round. The fight was streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories, including the U.S., Mexico, and the UK.

“This is the kind of fight where superstars are made,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout. Everyone in the lightweight division should consider themselves on notice. 2021 will be the year of Ryan García.”

“My performance definitely showed a lot of people who I really am,” said Ryan Garcia. “Going into this fight, I wanted to show people that you are not what people call you.

You are what you choose to be. I chose to be a champion tonight. I didn’t let anything stop me from being a champion tonight. Even when he dropped me, I knew that couldn’t stop me from being champion.”

“I got too excited in the moment,” Garcia said of being knocked down for the first time. “I felt I could walk him down, but he ended up cracking me. So, I had to adjust and calm down. I was a little dizzy with the knockdown, but I wasn’t worried.

He’s not used to going forward, so I just knew I had to cover up. He never fights coming forward, so I knew he would back up throughout the fight. I’m naturally a counterpuncher. But today, I showed I could take it to somebody and knock them out. God told me that it would end with a body shot, and that’s what happened.”

“He’s very heavy-handed,” said Luke Campbell. “Even when I was blocking the shots, I could feel them. That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with. I tried and tried to get up, but I couldn’t. I felt him coming on, and I was moving back. And when I moved back, my body relaxed a little bit, and that’s the exact time he hit me.”

Roger Gutierrez defeats Rene Alvarado.

In the co-main event, Roger Gutierrez (25-3-1, 20 KOs) of Maracaibo, Venezuela, scored an upset 12-round unanimous decision victory against Rene Alvarado Managua, Nicaragua. Gutierrez won with three scores of 113-112.

“I am so happy for this victory,” said Roger Gutierrez. “I did this for my mother. There’s not much more I can say. I had to look for the knockout.

I knew I had to do that to win. I want to thank my manager Rafael Moron, the WBA, and Golden Boy. This is for Venezuela and my children.”

Felix Alvarado stops DeeJay Kriel in the 10th round

Felix Alvarado (36-2, 31 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua, defended his IBF Junior Flyweight World Championship with a technical knockout victory against former 105-pound champion DeeJay Kriel (16-2-1, 8 KOs) of Gauteng, South Africa. The fight was stopped at 1:39 of the 10th round.

“I knew this would be a tough fight,” said Felix Alvarado. “He was a mandatory challenger and a former world champion, so I knew it would be tough. I got a bit tired, but that was because of his experience.

I also dropped him with a hook, and I didn’t even expect for a punch like that to land. But rather than keep looking for that punch, I kept pushing him to the ropes to wear him down.

I’m pleased to obtain this win because it is a dream come true for the Alvarado brothers to fight on the same card.”

Raul Curiel stops Ramses Agaton

Welterweight prospect Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) of Tampico, Mexico, scored a second-round technical knockout victory against Ramses Agaton (22-13-3, 12 KOs) Tlalnepantla, Mexico, in a scheduled 10-round fight. The fight was stopped at 1:16 of the aforementioned round.

“I felt excellent and strong,” said Raul Curiel. “I felt that my opponent was a bit heavy. But I’m happy that I was able to deliver a great performance. I’m ready for any opponent that they bring to me at welterweight.”

Sean Garcia edges Rene Marquez

Featherweight Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. opened the DAZN broadcast with a four-round unanimous decision win against Rene Marquez (5-6, 2 KOs) of Scottsbluff, Nebraska in a lightweight bout. One judge scored the bout a 36-36 draw, which was overruled by two scores of 39-37.

“There were so many things going as we went into this fight,” said Sean Garcia. “I was a bit nervous. I came off of a year-and-half layoff. I had to find my distance.

It was also hard to land shots on him because of his unorthodox style. Now, I have to keep training hard and learn from my mistakes.”

Franchon Crews-Dezurn beats Ashleigh Curry

Unified world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland, scored an eight-round unanimous decision win against Ashleigh Curry (8-14-4, 1 KO) of Saint Joseph, Missouri, in a cruiserweight bout.

Middleweight Alex Rincon dominates Sergio Gonzalez

Alex Rincon (8-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, scored a six-round unanimous decision win against Sergio Gonzalez (6-8-1, 2 KOs) Tamaulipas, Mexico, in a middleweight battle. Rincon won with three scores of 60-54.

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth destroys Jorge Martinez

Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 5 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas scored a knockout win against Jorge Martinez (4-6, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a scheduled four-round cruiserweight battle. The fight was halted at :50 of the first round.

Asa Stevens decisions Francisco Bonilla

Hawaiian prospect Asa Stevens (1-0) made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision victory against Francisco Bonilla (6-8-3, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico, a super bantamweight bout. Stevens won with scores of 58-55, 58-56, and 58-55.



