Tim Tszyu Targets Errol Spence Jr, Gets Immediate Response

“You think shit sweet I’m do you so bad !” Spence posted.

That exchange quickly turned Tszyu’s post-fight comments into an active situation rather than a routine callout.

“I feel like I’m up for Errol Spence Jr,” Tszyu said. “I think that would be one hell of a fight. That’s a banger. I don’t take a backward step. If he’s ready to meet me there, bring it on. I’m coming to catch the big fish. Let’s go fishing.”

The callout comes at a time when Spence has been inactive, having not fought since 2023. That gap leaves uncertainty around timing, but Tszyu is clearly positioning himself as an option if and when Spence returns.

There is also a natural link between the two. Both have operated around the same weight range, and Tszyu is coming off consecutive wins that have put him back into contention after a rough stretch.

The Nurja fight itself mainly served as a vehicle to get Tszyu back into that conversation. He controlled the action and secured a wide decision, but the focus shifted quickly once the final bell rang.

Fighting Spence is actually a smart move for him precisely because of the uncertainty. It is a massive name that carries “A-side” popularity, but Tszyu would be catching Spence at his absolute lowest point in terms of career momentum

It was interesting to see that the change in trainers hasn’t yielded that defensive leap many expected for Tszyu. He still seems to be caught between wanting to be the aggressor and being worried about what is coming back at him.

If he tries to “go fishing” for Spence and doesn’t find his old rhythm, he might find out that even an older, inactive Spence has enough left to make it a very long night. It feels like he is at a crossroads where he needs a big name to stay relevant, but he might not have the tools left to beat the elite young lions.

The version of Tszyu we saw tonight didn’t look like the “Soul Taker” who was steamrolling people a couple of years ago. Since the Fundora and Murtazaliev fights, there seems to be hesitation.

Spence hasn’t fought in nearly three years and is 36. In boxing years, that is an eternity. If Tszyu cannot look spectacular against Nurja, a “toss-up” against a legendary but rusted Spence is probably the most realistic ceiling right now.