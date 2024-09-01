Cain Sandoval Scores Stunning Sixth-Round KO Over Veteran Ramiro Duno

‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval, the not-so-sweet man from Sacramento, decided to treat veteran Ramiro Duno not like a guest but like the last piece of meat at a starving wolf pack meeting. In the cozy, oh-so-glamorous Chumash Casino Resort, Sandoval (14-0, 12 KOs) delivered a masterclass serving up a brutal beating that was streamed for the world’s morbid curiosity on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The poor lad Duno, seasoned but clearly not ready for the hurricane named Sandoval, got schooled in the most unforgiving way possible. Sandoval wasn’t just fighting; he was redecorating the ring with Duno’s pride, round after excruciating round. By the sixth, when he landed that catastrophic body shot, it was clear he was less interested in scoring points and more about sending a message—retirement should look pretty good right about now, huh, Duno?

Meanwhile, fresh off the boat and wasting no time, Sadriddin Akhmedov from Kazakhstan knocked out Antonio Todd faster than you can say “visa approval.” It took him exactly one round to send Todd packing, probably leaving the poor guy wishing he’d missed his flight.

And then there’s Umar Dzambekov, who, after a nine-month nap, decided to show up and show out by finishing Eddie Ortiz in just the fourth round. Dzambekov swung a right hand so fiercely that Ortiz might still be seeing stars and stripes.

Not to be outdone, Danny Robles eked out a win against Jonathan Almacen after four rounds of what could only be described as a scrappy schoolyard tussle. The judges’ scorecards looked like they were scoring a close game of bingo rather than a boxing match.

To kick things off, Angel Carrillo decided three rounds were more than enough to deal with Josh Navarro, stopping him shy of the final bell. Navarro might need more than a pep talk before his next dance in the ring.