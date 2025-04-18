Zurdo Ramirez-Yuniel Dorticos/Julio Cesar Chavez Jr-Jake Paul Doubleheader On June 28th

Make of this upcoming boxing doubleheader what you will as per numerous outlets who have reported the news, on June 28th in Anaheim, California, at the Honda Centre, cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will defend his two belts against Yuniel Dorticos. And also on the card – quite disgracefully and disrespectfully placed as the headliner – Jake Paul will meet, get this……..Julio Cesar Chavez. Sorry, Junior, not Senior.

How many eyeballs, legally and illegally, this fight card gets will prove somewhat interesting. Maybe.

Mexican warrior Zurdo, for some people the best cruiserweight in the world (Jai Opetai fans will of course disagree, and with a full right to do so; and this fight between the two 200-pound rulers just has to happen), should roll over ageing Cuban Dorticos. But who knows, this could prove to be a firefight.

As for Chavez Jr against Paul, well, who at all knows??

If he’s in shape on the night and is not merely stepping in here for a big payday – two big ifs, I agree – Chavez Jr should be able to use his experience, his pride, and his body attack to bring Paul down. However, if Chavez Jr, now aged 39, is all out of cash, along with conditioning desire and gas, Paul will likely pick up his second-most high-profile win.

Again, it’s a mixed bag of a card that we have to look forward to (or to avoid at all costs, depending on your view here), and though the cruiserweight title fight and whoever wins it will have some real significance for the sport moving forward, what on earth will the result of the Paul-Chavez Jr fight mean?

Chavez Jr, currently 54-6-1(34), was once a genuine star and a WBC middleweight champion. Today, who knows what he has left?

As for Zurdo, assuming he does take care of former champ Dorticos, hopefully that fight with Opetaia – this is THE best fight that can be made in today’s cruiserweight division – will come before too long.