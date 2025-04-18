Ryan Garcia “100 Percent” Interested In A Big Fight With Boots Ennis

You can add Ryan Garcia’s name to the list of people who want a piece of the fighter most of boxing is talking about right now, and that’s two-belt welterweight champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Garcia – who must win his comeback fight on May 2, this against Rolly Romero, with a massive rematch with Devin Haney also very likely for after that – spoke with Fight Hub TV, and he said that while he was impressed with Ennis’ stoppage win over Eimantas Stanionis, he feels the jury is still out on whether or not Boots can take a big punch from a big 147 pounder.

Garcia, who has clearly left the 140 pound division behind him, his upcoming fight with Romero to be fought at 147, insists he is “much more snappier than Stanionis,” this with regards to his punching ability, and that he is also “way more ferocious” than the man Boots retired half-way through their unification fight. There is no doubt about it, if he can get back on track and stay there, “KingRy” against Ennis would be a potentially massive fight down the road.

“100 percent,” Garcia said when asked about the possibility of fighting Boots one day. “Another big fight, another mega event. It’s what I like to do so I don’t shy away from anybody willing to do that, too. He looked good (against Stanionis). I think Stanionis is a perfect fighter to look good for, obviously he’s there to get hit a lot, not a lot of defence, but Boots did what he had to do and he looked great doing it. I look forward to the competition in the future. He does (get hit with punches). I mean he’s a big boy, though, so he’s taken ’em well so far but in this sport it only takes one good one. I’m much more snappier than Stanionis. I’m way more ferocious than that guy. You never know in the ring. Some people can take good shots, some people can’t so you just have to see when you get in the ring.”

It sure would be interesting to see what Boots’ reaction would be if Garcia cracked him with one of his hefty left hooks to the head. Ennis is not the proven best in the sport yet. Heck, in the opinion of some fans Boots has not yet proved he is the best welterweight of today. But the future sure looks incredibly bright for the man from Philly, and Garcia is right when he says it would be a mega event if/when he and Ennis fought. But this is fight that seems to be at least a year away from happening.

Let’s see how Garcia looks against Romero, and if he then goes into that huge return with Haney. That’s if Haney also gets a win on the May 2 card, with “The Dream” facing Jose Ramirez.