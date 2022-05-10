Zurdo Ramirez: Bivol can beat Canelo again, even at 168

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is predicting another victory for Dmitry Bivol over Canelo Alvarez if he moves down to 168 to challenge the Mexican superstar for his undisputed super middleweight championship on September 17th.

Although Ramirez thought going into the fight last weekend that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) would defeat Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), he’s now reached the conclusion that he’s too big for Saul and will beat him again, even if the rematch takes place at 168.

Canelo hasn’t made up his mind yet, as he’s got a tough decision to make. It’s pretty much a lose-lose situation for Canelo no matter which direction he goes in.

If Canelo chooses not to take the rematch with Bivol, many of his boxing fans are going to see it as a weak move on his part to not even attempt to avenge his loss.

That would be a move that would be alien to Canelo’s fanbase, who expect their heroes to at least try and avenge their defeats. Even if Canelo loses again, he at least tried.

On the flip side, if Canelo takes the rematch with Bivol, he’ll likely get beaten again, no matter what weight the fight takes place at. It’s fair to say that even if Canelo dragged Bivol all the way down to 160 in a move to drain him, he’d still win.

If Canelo wanted to show total courage, he’d delay his rematch with Bivol and instead take on the winner of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. fight. That would show Canelo’s fans that he’s not afraid of fighting the best.

If Canelo can defeat the winner of the Beterbiev-Smith fight, it would give him three titles to go into his rematch with Bivol, and that fight would be tremendous.

#2 WBC Zurdo (43-0,29 KOs) is headlining this Saturday night against #1 Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) live on DAZN in light heavyweight action at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The winner of the fight will be Bivol’s WBA mandatory challenger. However, Bivol is looking for bigger & better things for his next fight.

His plan A is a rematch with Canelo, and if that fight fails to come off, Bivol’s plan B is to battle the winner of the June 18th unification fight between IBF/WBC 175-lb champion Beterbiev and WBO champion Smith Jr. for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

“People know the fight that I want. I want to give to the fans the fight that they want to see,” said Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to Fight Hub TV about him wanting to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol next if he’s successful against Dominic Boesel this Saturday.

“It’s great that he [Bivol] won already. It was a great performance, and he did a great job,” said Zurdo about Bivol’s win over Canelo Alvarez. “He was always calm, and he maintained his distance. It was great for him.

“Everyone was surprised. People that know boxing knew that Bivol wouldn’t be easy, and that he would give a good shot and good trouble.

“The thing is, Bivol is too big for him, and I think Canelo needs to make some more fights at 175 and then feel comfortable. I’m going to win [against Boesel], and people want to see that fight [against Bivol]. I want to give the fans; they deserve it.

“I was surprised,” said Zurdo when asked if he was surprised by the dominance of Bivol over Canelo. “Honestly, I was a little sad that Canelo lost. We’re Mexican, we support each other, and I was really surprised.

“Yes,” said Ramirez when asked if he’s a real light heavyweight compared to Bivol. “People know about that fight, and Dmitry knows that I’m bigger than him. Maybe that’s why he wants to move to 168 to fight Canelo.

“It’s a great opportunity for Bivol to make that fight, but he can beat Canelo again.

“I’ve been chasing Bivol for three years now, and everyone knows I want the fight. Yeah, I think he’s a pound-for-pound fighter that’s number one. He beat one of the best, and I think he deserves it.

“At 175, but on the pound-for-pound, he can be on the list,” said Zurdo about Bivol.