Zhilei Zhang In The Mix To Fight Daniel Dubois In February

Frank Warren is pretty sure his fighter, Daniel Dubois, will not be swapping punches with Anthony Joshua next, with Warren telling BoxNation that he “doesn’t see” the immediate rematch happening. Dubois, as we know, KO’d Joshua at Wembley a few weeks back. The name Fabio Wardley has also been mentioned as a possibility for February, this on the 22nd, when Warren says Dubois will definitely fight next, but Warren says a fight between Dubois and Wardley should be left to “be built into something mega.”

Warren says he is talking to “a few guys” as far as getting a suitable foe for the |IBF heavyweight champ. And now, as per Boxing Social who got word from “a source close to Zhilei Zhang,” Zhang has thrown his name into the mix, with him saying he would fight Dubois on the February 22nd date Warren wants his fighter to box on.

All we can say to this potentially thrilling, guaranteed heavyweight explosion of a fight is, ‘Yes, please!’ There is no way this one would not be exciting, with both men throwing big bombs in there. Dubois, 22-2(21) showed us all his power in destroying AJ, while “Big Bang” has shown us how dangerous he can be, his two stoppage wins over Joe Joyce of course springing to mind.

Warren says there are a few names in the mix as far as Dubois’ next fight, but surely Zhang, 27-2-1(22) is the most attractive. Let’s hope this fight does indeed get made. Zhang was, we thought, close to a fight with Martin Bakole, but Bakole says Zhang “ran away” from him. If so, but if Zhang did so but winds up running into a fight with Dubois, we fans will be happy enough.

Zhang was last seen knocking out what was left of former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder. Can the 41-year-old southpaw from China knock off Dubois and take his IBF belt?

Really, who wouldn’t want to see this fight!?

“I want him out on that date [February 22], and he wants to be out on that date,” Warren said of Dubois. “Sometime in the next week, we have got to be in a position where we can close on something, and we are talking to a few other guys.”

It shouldn’t be too long until we find out who 27-year-old Dubois will fight next.