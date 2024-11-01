Audley Harrison To Return To Boxing, As A Manager

Audley Harrison, who captured Olympic gold back in 2000, has been away from the sport for well over a decade, but “A-Force” is soon to be back – as a manager and trainer. Harrison, who did so much for the amateur sport but unfortunately fell short in some way at the pro level, last boxed in 2013 when he was iced in a round by an emerging Deontay Wilder.

That loss prompted the tall southpaw to announce his ring retirement. But now, after a little over ten years away from boxing, Harrison has taken to social media to announce his imminent return.

“I’m back in the boxing game,” Harrison wrote on X. “I’ve received my boxing license from the California State Athletic Commission. I’m going to get involved on the training side, too, but more in an advisory role, so the game plan and the tactics for fight night are spot on. Fighters, although I didn’t get all my goals accomplished in the ring, I was the first boxer in this generation who pioneered boxers managing their careers, so I know the boxing business from the television boardroom to the promoter’s contracts, matchmaking, sponsorships, PR, venue contracts & everything in-between.”

Intriguingly, Harrison also wrote how he “walked away from boxing for many years – partly because I didn’t want to tell my story, as I didn’t want to face my demons of my past, but life doesn’t work like that, so I’m ready to lift the lid, but not now.” Harrison’s story, demons and all should be well worth hearing. However, as far as becoming a successful boxing manager goes, Harrison is right when he says he has so much experience and knowledge of the fight game. “A-Force” may not have been a hugely successful pro fighter, but he sure negotiated himself some big paydays (remember that BBC contract, the highly paying one that allowed Harrison to pick his first ten opponents?)

It’s good that Harrison is coming back to boxing. There are plenty of critics out there, of the armchair variety in particular, who like to make jokes at Harrison’s expense, but Audley was a brilliant amateur boxer, while as a pro he was brave enough to step into the ring with some very hard punchers.

Let’s wish Harrison all the best with his new venture.