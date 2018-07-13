Zeuge vs Fielding live on Sky Sports this Saturday

Trainer Jamie Moore has warned champion Tyron Zeuge that WBA world super-middleweight title challenger Rocky Fielding is full of focus, belief and power.





Liverpool’s Fielding (26-1-KO14) is in Offenburg, Germany for his maiden world title shot on Saturday and Moore is adamant Zeuge (22-0-1-KO12) will be forced out of his comfort zone.

Moore said: “Zeuge is very solid in every department but outstanding in none. He’s above average but there’s nothing in his style I have to warn Rocky to steer clear of.

“Because of that, Rocky can take more risks. When Rocky can take risks, he’s relaxed and when he lets his hands go in that state, he punches very hard.

“My arms and ribs have taken an absolute hiding from him throughout this camp. He’s been ‘on one’ and I can really see him stopping Zeuge on Saturday night and making a massive statement.





“I’ve got to be with Rocky psychologically all the way through this – reading him and understanding him – but if I keep him where he needs to be then I expect a great performance.

“Rocky goes into this fight full of belief. He understands what he’s capable of now and the other top-level fighters in the gym have reaffirmed that. His devastating first-round stoppage of David Brophy gives him even more momentum.”

Watch Zeuge v Fielding live on Sky Sports this Saturday from 9.45pm

Lawal continues rise up cruiserweight ranks on Saturday in Offenburg

British cruiserweight prospect Mikael Lawal (6-0, 4 KOs) continues his rise up the professional ranks on Saturday, July 14 at the Baden Arena in Offenburg when he meets Istvan Kun (7-10-1, 4 KOs) on the Zeuge-Fielding undercard.





Lawal, now 6-0, has made a promising start to his paid career. Fighting out of Stonebridge Boxing Club, the 23 year-old from Shepherd’s Bush returns following a fifth-round TKO win over Adam Williams at the Manchester Arena.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and fighting on a big show in Germany,” says Lawal. “It will be a good opportunity to build my experience and grow my profile boxing on another big card.

“Istvan Kun is a good opponent. He is the type of fighter who likes to come forward but once he feels my power he might want to start taking a step back.”

Prior to his seventh professional contest, Lawal has been in Kiev sparring WBC and WBO World Cruiserweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk as he prepares for his World Boxing Super Series unification showdown with IBF and WBA Super Champion Murat Gassiev.

“Sparring with Usyk has been a great experience,” he says. “It’s given me something to look forward to and made me want to train even harder because one day I want to be in his position. I want to be in the mix with the top guys in the division. At the moment, I’m just trying to gain experience and learn the game, but one day, I’ll be coming for those belts.”

Lawal fights on the undercard of Tyron Zeuge’s WBA World Super Middleweight title defence against Rocky Fielding, which also features hotly tipped British super middleweight Zach Parker and top German talents Leon Bunn and Denis Radovan.

Zeuge vs. Fielding will be shown live and exclusive on Sport1 in Germany and Sky Sports in the UK. Tickets are available via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 (0)1806-533933.