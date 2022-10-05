Shields – Marshall Winner To Be Awarded With “The Elizabethan Belt”

WBC To Honor Memory of Queen Elizabeth II With Creation of Special “Elizabethan Belt” To Be Awarded To Winner of Historic Shields vs Marshall Fight

The WBC today announced that it will create a special memorial belt – The Elizabethan Belt – to be awarded to the winner of the historic fight between World Champions Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall on October 15, 2022 at The O2 Arena in London. Celebrating the glorious seventy year reign of Queen Elizabeth II and commemorating the Monarch For The Ages, the significance of this symbolic “Fillip” will reward a supreme female champion of Boxing and further enhance the majesty of Women`s Boxing.

The Elizabethan Belt will be tastefully and respectfully yet lavishly designed, befitting both the majesty of the woman in whose name and image it is created as well as the significance of the all-female boxing event featuring the Shields vs Marshall main event for the Undisputed Middleweight Championship of the World.

Boxing, the modern rules of which were established by the Marquis of Queensbury, is a cherished part of the British sporting tradition, so much so that it`s known as The Noble Art. The Queen`s Father King George VI was a keen boxing fan. He cheered on the victory of Randolph Turpin against Sugar Ray Robinson, absolutely absorbed by and glued to the famous radio transmission.

Following the death of Her Majesty and the passing of the sceptre/torch from one epoch and era to another, a number of sporting events the length and breadth of Britain were respectfully set aside and postponed, including the card headlined by Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner. Following Queen Elizabeth’s passing at age 96 a ten day period of official and solemn national mourning followed. Very few Britons had ever known another Monarch in their lifetimes and wanted to bid Her a magnificent, emotional and heartfelt farewell, befitting the wonderful legacy she left the United Kingdom, The Commonwealth and the World.

Now, following that appropriate period of respect and reflection, it has been announced that October 15th will be the new date on which these two historic female world title fights will take place at The O2 Arena in London.

WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields (12-0, 2KOs) and the WBO champion Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10KOs), will meet in a long-awaited fight for the undisputed 160-pound championship, while, in the main support fight, Alycia Baumgardner, WBC super featherweight champion, faces IBF and WBO champion Mikaela Mayer.

The rest of the card will feature interesting matches in which many prominent talented female boxers will be in action including many Olympians – 2020 Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price, 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall, Caroline Dubois who fought for Great Britain last summer in Tokyo, as well as 2020 US Olympian Ginny Fuchs.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said: “Queen Elizabeth II will live forever in our hearts and minds, the boxing world unites to render homage to one of the greatest human beings that ever lived, here where boxing was born.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO & Founder, said: “This is a wonderful tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in what will be an iconic event for boxing. We are hugely grateful and proud to partner with Mauricio Sulaimán and the WBC. The Elizabethan Belt will provide an extra special incentive for both fighters – and this incredible, commemorative championship will provide the perfect legacy for the winner.”

Dimitriy Salita, former Professional Fighter & Salita Promotions founder, stated: “As a first of its kind in women’s sporting event we look towards the story and persona of Queen Elizabeth who in an ever-evolving world showed what it means to lead with class, tact, and dignity. I am grateful to President Mr. Sulaiman and the World Boxing Council as this belt will memorize the connection of women of excellence inside and outside the ring”.

We are humbled to provide this homage to one of the greatest women ever to live and shared with Boxxer promotions, but most importantly with Shields and Marshall “ United States and United Kingdom honor Queen Elizabeth II for eternal memory “.

Promoted by BOXXER, in association with partners, Salita, Henesssy and Top Rank. Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+