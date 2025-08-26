Zayas Rejects Vergil Ortiz Jr.: A Champion’s Revenge or Playing It Safe?

Xander Zayas has ruled out a fight against WBC interim junior middleweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. for his first defense of his WBO 154-lb title.

The Top Rank-promoted Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) reminded fans that Vergil Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) had once told him not to speak to him about a fight until he became a world champion. Now that the 22-year-old Puerto Rican-born Zayas has captured the vacant WBO 154-lb title, he’s turning the tables on Ortiz Jr, saying not to speak to him until he wins a world title.

Why Avoid Ortiz Jr?

“When we first spoke, he said, ‘Talk to me when you become a champion.’ Well, now I’m a champion. So, I’m going to give the same dime back. Talk to me when he becomes a champion, the 27-year-old prospect that he is,” said WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas to Ring Magazine, talking about WBC interim 154-lb champion Vergil Ortiz Jr.

The Weakest Link?

It sounds childish on Xander’s part to use his past conversation with Ortiz Jr. as justification for not fighting him. If Zayas had a resume that was comparable to Vergil Jr’s, fans wouldn’t view him as purposefully avoiding him. Xander’s resume is thin with no high-level wins during his six-year pro career. Fans on social media view Zayas as the weakest link among the 154-lb champions, and as a guy gifted the WBO belt.

Zayas’ Last Six Opponents

Jorge Garcia Perez

Slawa Spomer

Damian Sosa

Patrick Teixeira

Jorge Fortea

Roberto Valenzuela Jr.

Top Rank maneuvered Xander into fighting for the vacant WBO belt by matching him against little-known Slawa Spomer in a title eliminator earlier this year on February 14, 2025. Zayas scored a ninth-round technical knockout of Spomer to become the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt.

It’s unclear why the WBO sanctioned the Zayas-Spomer fight as a title eliminator, as the 32-year-old Germany-based Spomer had a resume filled with second-tier opposition. There were more proven contenders in the WBO’s top 15 rankings that they could have selected for the title eliminator against Zayas.