Dorticos vs Kudryashov on 9/23 in San Antonio 

The quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the cruiserweight division comes to San Antonio, USA on September 23 when Cuban WBA World Champion Yunier ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) faces Russian Dmitry ‘Russian Hammer’ Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs) in a quarter-final bout at the Alamodome.

“I’m proud to attend a tournament where Muhammad Ali’s name is on the trophy and I’m looking forward to proving that I’m the best cruiserweight in the world,” said 31-year-old Dorticos from Miami, Florida.

“I am also happy that this bout is in the United States, which I now consider my country. I am sure that on September 23rd, I will be victorious.”





There are two KO specialists, two effective hammers colliding when the World Boxing Super Series hits Texas.

“Kudryashov calls himself ‘Russian Hammer’, but do not forget that there is also a Cuban hammer in this fight. My nickname is ‘The KO Doctor’, and Kudryashov is my next patient.”

The Draft Gala in Monaco in July paved the way the clash of the KO kings between fourth-seeded Dorticos and unseeded Kudryashov.

“I can’t wait for this fight to take place. One thing is for sure – the crowd in San Antonio gets an explosive affair that doesn’t go the distance!” said 31-year-old Kudryashov from Volgodonsk in Russia.





“I think it’s amazing that this tournament only contains the best of the best, all four reigning cruiserweight champions. I have respect for Dorticos and the other participants, but they will also respect my hammer because it will bring me all four titles and the Muhammad Ali Trophy,” said Kudryashov.

Ticket details for the quarter-final clash between Dorticos and Kudryashov on September 23 at the Alamodome in San Antonio will be announced soon. In the meantime, sign-up to ticket alerts here.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

09/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)

Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

16/09/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (WBC Diamond)

Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom

23/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov (WBA World)

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA

30/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez (WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

07/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)

Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

14/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)

The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom

TO BE CONFIRMED

Cruiserweight Quarter-Finals:

Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)

Super Middleweight Quarter-Finals:

Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants: 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs