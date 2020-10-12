With Tyson Fury Now Set For December “Homecoming,” Here’s Some Names He Could Face

Fight fans have almost certainly read by now how the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is not happening this year. Fury has “moved on,” the WBC heavyweight champ’s co-promoter Frank Warren told Talk Sport, adding how Fury will now fight TBA in London in December (the date being talked of being that of Dec. 5).

“Tyson has said enough is enough, he is not going to wait longer and he will fight in London in December,” Warren told Talk Sport. “That is what will happen. We haven’t finalised who it will be or anything yet, but that is what will happen. As far as he is concerned, that contract (for a third fight with Wilder) is at an end, it can’t go on forever.”

The question of what Team-Wilder will now do will undoubtedly be answered soon enough, and as plenty of people have already said, things could get messy. Wilder and his people may well take legal action, but that’s another story (as is where Wilder will go next, aside from maybe the courts, if he doesn’t fight Fury next).

And another immediate question to be asked is, who will Fury face in his London “homecoming?” That, basically, is anyone’s guess right now. Who is available, who will not price himself out, who is ready to take this big opportunity, who will be deemed suitable but not too tough by Team-Fury, and so on. But here’s a short-list of fighters I would like to see in the opposite corner from “The Gypsy King” in December:

David Price.

That’s right, David Price, the man who has been knocked out seven times. And who also holds an amateur win over Fury. In his most recent fight, Price was stopped in what might have been shaping up as a firefight with Dereck Chisora. Before that, big Pricey had won his last three. And as we know, despite his shortcomings – heart not being one of them – Price is one of the hardest-hitting big men around today.

A motivated, pumped-up Price against Fury in December? I’d buy that for a dollar!

Shannon Briggs.

That’s right, Shannon Briggs, the man who can punch like the proverbial mutha……. for at least a round. Okay, Briggs is old as dirt, he’s been hopelessly inactive and he doesn’t deserve a shot at any world title. But who cares! Briggs would come to fight, he would entertain the hell out of us all (imagine the pre-fight pressers!) and he would have at least a puncher’s chance.

A desperate for one last shot at the big time Briggs coming out smoking against Fury for as long as his cannon holds up in December? I’d buy that for a buck!

Otto Wallin.

That’s right, Otto Wallin, the man who inflicted the single worst cut Tyson Fury has ever suffered in his entire career. Wallin has been calling for a return chance against Fury ever since pushing “The Gypsy King” far harder than anyone expected last September. Since then, the tall Swede has stopped Travis Kauffman (and beaten the coronavirus). I’d sure buy this rematch.

Some more we can throw in the hat:

Charles Martin

Carlos Takam

Oscar Rivas

Robert Helenius