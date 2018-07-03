With the money in place, Matthysse vs Pacquiao is on

For quite some time now, promoter Bob Arum was telling everyone he was quite doubtful the scheduled July 15 fight between WBA welterweight belt-holder Lucas Matthysse and Manny Pacquiao would actually go ahead. Arum was sceptical the money would be there for the fight; and the Top Rank boss was even looking at having Matthysse face Terence Crawford if the fight with Manny did fall through.





Now, as per a story on ESPN.com, any and all concerns over the Kuala Lumper fight have been put to rest. The money owed to Matthysse has been placed in his account in escrow and the fight is most definitely on. The Argentine puncher is set to fly out to Malaysia on Tuesday. So now that the fight is on, what can we expect? Who has the most left – 35 year old Matthysse, 39-4(36) or 39 year old Pacquiao, 59-7-2(38)?

It’s an interesting fight (UK fans can catch it live on BoxNation) and it will either go out in the US on ESPN or on ESPN+; this to be decided soon. But right now everyone concerned is pleased and happy the fight is 100 percent on:

“The fight’s a go. There were some bumps in the road but everything is now in order and we’re excited. It’s a great opportunity for Lucas,” Eric Gomez of Golden Boy who represent Matthysse said. “This is his dream fight. It’s the fight he’s been talking about for five years now. Anytime you can fight a legend like Manny Pacquiao it’s a win. The money is in place. The money was supposed to be in an escrow account in the U.S. and now everything is good. It’s customary practice when you are fighting overseas to have the money in an escrow account and now the money is there. We’re excited to be working with Manny and his company, MP Promotions, and commend him for putting this fight together and making sure it comes off.”

The fight is a big deal in Malaysia and big ticket sales and fan attendance are expected. For US TV fans, ESPN or ESPN+ will show the Regis Prograis-Juan Jose Velasco fight from New Orleans first and will then go over live to the Kuala Lumper fight. With a stacked card scheduled for July 15 in Malaysia it should be quite a night of fights.





Will we see the end of the great Manny Pacquiao, or will the living legend win yet another title?