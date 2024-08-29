William Zepeda Joins the Saudi Gold Rush

William Zepeda follows the same playbook as Shakur Stevenson and aging British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, heading to Saudi Arabia for his next fight on November 16th to fight either George Kambosos Jr. or Tevin Farmer.

Cashing In

You can’t blame Zepeda for following the gravy train by heading to Saudi Arabia to get some good, clean cash to obliterate Kambosos or Farmer. Those guys are not in Zepeda’s league. The money Zepeda will get for fighting Kambosos will be good with him fighting in Saudi Arabia, especially if he’s the main event.

The unbeaten #1 ranked lightweight contender Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) will be picking up an easy payday against the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. (21-3, 10 KOs) or former IBF super featherweight champion Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs).

According to Fernando Sabatini, Kambosos Jr. is the likely one that Zepeda will be fighting. Kambosos Jr’s recent record is a lowly 1-3, and he’s coming off of an 11th-round knockout loss to Vasily Lomachenko on May 12th in Perth, Australia.

Kambosos: The Likely Sacrificial Lamb

I don’t think there are any illusions about Kambosos being picked out due to his potential to defeat Zepeda, 28, or even be competitive. This is more about Kambosos, 31, being well-known to fans, popular in Australia, and someone who will create interest. Kambosos has no chance of winning this fight against Zepeda.

The self-promoter, Kambosos Jr., is more of a token lamb for Zepeda to slaughter to help create interest in a fight in February against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs), who Hearn just signed to his Matchroom stable. Hearn has Shakur defending against a guy recently knocked out, Joe Cordina, on October 12th in Riyadh. These fights aren’t even sporting.

Zepeda is the type of talent that doesn’t need to be put in with fodder to prepare him for a fighter like Shakur. He’s ready to chase him down and have some tasty fricassee rabbit.