Ennis vs Norman Jr.: Negotiations at a Standstill, Hearn Frustrated

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Matchroom has sent three offers to WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr’s team for a unification fight against IBF champ Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. Hearn says Team Norman is either “deluded” or using Ennis’ name.

Hearn Claims Three Offers Rejected

We don’t know if Norman Jr’s promoters at Top Rank are offering him a fight against Teofimo Lopez. If that’s a fight that they’ve mentioned to Norman, it makes sense for his team to want a ton of money for a unification match against Boots Ennis, especially if it’s going to be in Saudi Arabia. If you’re Team Norman Jr, you expect millions for the fight with Boots.

The way Hearn is talking, it doesn’t sound promising that he will be able to negotiate a fight between Boots (32-0, 29 KOs) and Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs).

Some fans believe Hearn has made his mind up and wants Boots to defend against his IBF mandatory Karen Chukhadzhian in a rematch in Philadelphia in November or December. Comparatively, that’s a fight that would be easy to make because it wouldn’t involve needing to jump through hoops.

It wouldn’t be an issue for the 27-year-old Boots to face Chukhadzhian again if he wasn’t motivated to become undisputed champion at 147. Ennis would like to capture the remaining three titles rapidly and not continue working on this project into old age when he’s ready for a convalescent home.

The Limited Appeal of Undisputed Status

It’s not worth it for Ennis to spend many years of his career because the casual fans won’t notice. Fans care about quality fights against popular fighters, and none of the champions at 147 fits that description.

They’re all obscure, and Boots gains zero fighting any of them. His becoming undisputed would be something his promoters, the networks, and the ultra-hardcore boxing fans would mention. That stuff would go over the heads of casuals if they hear it.

That’s why it’s more important for fighters like Ennis not to spend a lot of time trying to become undisputed. Fighting no-name champions actually hurts his career rather than focusing on facing popular fighters.

“Eddie Hearn, hurry up, or y’all about to be chasing Karen around the ring for 12 rounds. I’m optimistic,” said Brian Norman Sr. on Instagram.