William Zepeda Ignores Shakur Stevenson’s Title, Seeks Gervonta Davis Fight

WBC interim lightweight champion William Zepeda says he wants to fight Gervonta Davis because he feels he’s “the best at 135.”

Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) was the #1 ranked contender for Tank Davis’ WBA lightweight belt until he captured the WBC interim belt with his victory over Tevin Farmer on November 16th last year.

War Wanted

“Gervonta Davis is one of the most difficult fighters in the division. I think he’s the best at 135 and I would like to fight him,” said William Zepeda on Dose of Boxing.

Tank Davis is going to need a popular fighter like Zepeda for his next fight if he’s victorious against Lamont Roach this Saturday, March 1st in their match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Although promoter Eddie Hearn has been campaigning feverishly for a fight between Shakur Stevenson and Tank Davis to happen next, it’s not an interesting one for the Baltimore native. Shakur has looked terrible in most of his fights since moving up to 135, and he’s been matched against weak opposition throughout. It’s obvious to the fans why.

Zepeda would be the ideal opponent for Tank Davis to fight next, forcing him into a war. The Mexican power puncher, Zepeda often throws over 100 punches per round, and he’s excellent body puncher.

Despite being on the doorsteps to a title fight against WBC 135-lb champion Shakur Stevenson, Zepeda prefers to fight Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs). That’s a much bigger fight and would attract a lot more fan interest.

As we saw last Saturday, Shakur (23-0, 11 KOs) is an undercard fighter, and NOT a headline attraction. Zepeda would be helping Stevenson out if he took the fight with him.

Farmer Rematch

Zepeda is fighting a rematch with Tevin Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) next month on March 29th in Cancun, Mexico. The event will be shown live on DAZN. The rematch is to show that Zepeda’s victory over Farmer last November wasn’t a fluke thing, as it was ruled a 10-round split decision by the judges in their clash in Riyadh.

It was one-sided for the most part, but the judges didn’t give Zepeda any credit for the constant body shots that he was hammering Farmer with every round. The judges focused on Farmer’s three or four headshots in each round. That fight showed that judges need to start factoring in body punching when scoring rounds rather than just punches to the head.