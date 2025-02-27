David Benavidez Snr On His Son's Many Options: “Bivol, Beterbiev, Smith, Zurdo.......Canelo”

Absolutely one of the most consistently exciting fighters in the sport right now, and coming off a great win over David Morrell, David Benavidez is a ring warrior who has a future that looks extremely bright. And we fans can’t wait to see “The Mexican Monster’s” next bout.

To this end, Benavidez Snr, speaking with The Ring, spoke of the quite vast number of options his son has moving forward.

Benavidez wants to use the current phrase, all the smoke.

“There are so many fights to consider,” Benavidez Sr said. “David is in a great place and position right now. We can fight Bivol. He’s an animal and the best in the division and is undisputed, or we can fight Beterbiev. Both fighters are dangerous. It will be very exciting to see how David looks against them. And then they can fight again for the third time. We can also fight Callum Smith. He looked good against Joshua Buatsi. Or we can move up to cruiserweight to face Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. It would be an honor to face Zurdo.”

That’s quite a list of good fights, each a potential thriller of the highest order. As much as we all want to see the rubber match between Bivol and Beterbiev, Benavidez against either warrior in the meantime would be most welcome. As for Benavidez against Smith, speaking as a British fan, that fight would really be an exciting option. Benavidez as a cruiserweight, well, that would be some addition to the 200-pound weight division.

But has Benavidez, 30-0(24) now given up any hope of getting a fight with the man he chased for so many months, this of course being Canelo Alvarez? No. Benavidez Snr says he thinks Saudi mover and shaker Turki Alalshikh can make the fight “possible now.”

“With Canelo working with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, if somebody can make that fight, he’s the one with all the money,” Benavidez Snr said. “I think he can put up that $200 million that Canelo is asking for. I think it’s possible now.”

Canelo has signed a four-fight deal with Turki as we know, and the first two fights here are Canelo-William Scull, and Canelo-Terence Crawford. Might Canelo finally agree to fight Benavidez, either as part of the four-fight deal or in some other, one-fight deal with Alalshikh? Still, after all the waiting, we fans are still so much interested in seeing the Mexican great face “The Mexican Monster.”

Each of the big fights Benavidez Snr spoke about as possibilities would for sure be lapped up by the fans!