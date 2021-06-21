Will Tyson Fury really Weigh 300 Pounds For Wilder Three-Match?

Before his second fight with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury said he was going to go right at Wilder, the most lethal puncher in boxing according to many, and knock him out. Few believed Fury, yet as we know, he was as good as his word.

Now, ahead of the third (and final?) fight between the two heavyweights, Fury has made another vow: that of coming in at the 300-pound mark and “running over Wilder like an 18-wheeler.”

So can we take Fury at his word this time? Fury is as we know a huge guy, with some listings having him standing a towering 6’9.” Still, 300 pounds?

That would be quite an increase on Fury’s heaviest weight thus far, and around 30 pounds more than he weighed for the Wilder rematch.

Fury at 300 pounds would run the risk of being slower, as well as running the risk of getting tired carrying such bulk around with him if the fight went into the later rounds (as the first fight between Fury and Wilder did, going all 12 rounds).

If Fury did come in at 300 and if he won the fight, he would not break the world record for heaviest-ever world heavyweight champion.

That distinction would still go to Russian colossus Nikolay Valuev, who at his heaviest tipped-in at close to 330 pounds! But Fury says he is “building my weight up” in an effort to take Wilder out even quicker this time.

“I anticipate it’s going to be like an 18-wheeler running over somebody, and that’s what you’re gonna see,” Fury said. “I’m building my weight up, trying to get up to 300 pounds for this fight. Because I’m looking for a big knockout straight away.”

Wilder, tall yet quite light for a heavyweight at anywhere from the 220s to 231 (which is what he weighed for his last fight, this the Fury rematch), would probably have real trouble keeping a 300 pound Fury off him.

Wilder was bullied and manhandled by the 273 pound Fury back in February of 2020, his skinny legs not strong enough to allow him to push Fury back himself.

Wilder may have been trying to add bulk himself whilst training for the third fight. Who knows, we may see two fighters with different body types in the third fight.

Fury of course says a lot of things, and sometimes he doesn’t mean what he says. Will Fury dwarf Wilder in the third fight (just over a month away)? And will he get that quick KO? Don’t bet against both things happening.