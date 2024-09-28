Bill Haney Speaks Up About Devin’s Lawsuit Against Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, gave a statement about the lawsuit against Ryan Garcia that they filed last Friday. Bill says lawsuits are part of the boxing business.

The former two-division world champion is seeking punitive damages with his lawsuit against Ryan Garcia over him testing positive for the banned PED Ostarine for their fight on April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Bill asks why Golden Boy Promotions received an award of $1 million in damages for the Haney vs. Garcia fight, as he feels that they didn’t incur damages from that fight. It was Haney who was dropped three times and absorbed a lot of punishment from Ryan in the contest.

Haney is suing Ryan Garcia for “battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment.” The suit alleges that Devin suffered reputation and physical damages from his 12-round majority decision loss to Ryan. The defeat was cleaned from Haney’s record by the New York State Athletic Commission and changed to a no-contest.

Haney’s image from the defeat has taken a hit, and he’s not seen as the same super talent as he had been before Ryan worked him over in that mostly one-sided contest.

It’ll be up to the judge to determine whether Ryan will need to pay massive money in the millions in damages. It’s unclear how much money Devin and Bill are seeking from Ryan in this lawsuit, but it could pay off if they win. The superstar Ryan is capable of making massive money in future earnings that can be paid to Haney if he wins a mega-million settlement against him.

“Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions were awarded $1 million for damages for the fight, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia on April the 20th,” said Bill Haney in a statement on social media, discussing his son Devin Haney’s lawsuit against Ryan Garcia.

“I asked one question. Why would Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions receive $1 million in damages when what damages did they incur? For that, Devin Haney Promotions and me, we’re thankful to Devin Haney in stepping up and allowing us to do our job with Devin Haney Promotions and sue the entire outfit.

“So, the suit stands and Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, I’m ashamed that you also would advise that fighters don’t sue. Haven’t you been sued before? Marvin Hagler and Terence Crawford. So, lawsuits are part of the business. Welcome to boxing and the Devin Haney era,” said Bill.