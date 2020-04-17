Wilder To Meet With Foreman Ahead Of Fury III

Can heavyweight living legend Big George Foreman help guide Deontay Wilder back to the WBC title? Wilder has spoken with Foreman, who twice ruled the world; in the 1970s and again in the 1990s – and the man who was so badly hammered by Tyson Fury says the talk went very well.

Now, as he said on his recent interview on a PBC podcast, Wilder aims to visit Foreman in person, to pick up some “more gems.” Wilder is impressed with the knowledge Foreman has and he is keen to learn more. Wilder has said he will rework his training team, that changes need to be made ahead of the third and final fight with Fury.

Who knows, maybe 71 year old Foreman will agree to come on board and work with “The Bronze Bomber” for a substantial period of time. Foreman did tell TMZ that he isn’t too interested in becoming Wilder’s full-on trainer or coach, that he merely wishes to pass on some of his wisdom to Wilder, to help him regain the crown Fury so ruthlessly ripped from him a couple of months ago.

As fans know, Foreman was able to bounce back and rebuild after suffering his own first defeat, to the one and only Muhammad Ali. Foreman, like Wilder, was embarrassed and deeply upset by the stoppage loss. Foreman even suffered deep, deep depression over the loss. Foreman came back with a new trainer in Gil Clancy, but was soon beaten again, this time by the crafty and slippery Jimmy Young.

It was not until ten full years later that the “new” Foreman appeared. Then a far more patient fighter, Foreman had totally reinvented himself. Can Wilder do something similar to what Big George did; albeit in a lot shorter space of time?

What is clear is this: Wilder can pick up nothing but good things from Foreman, a man who has seen it all and simply wants to help a young (ish) former champ in need of a major confidence reboot.

Maybe Wilder and Foreman can win it back together? Wilder and Foreman chatting all things boxing as they sit and talk over at Foreman’s Texas ranch – who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall? Foreman learned from the best: Archie Moore, Dick Saddler, Clancy and even Angelo Dundee. No wonder Fireman has so much knowledge at his disposal.

A smart move by Wilder, going to meet the greatest living heavyweight.