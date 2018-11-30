Deontay Wilder – Tyson Fury Predictions

Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton took five minutes out from preparations for their upcoming IBF world featherweight contest on December 22nd to share their thoughts on this weekend’s heavyweight blockbuster showdown between WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and the lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.





Carl Frampton – “When it was first made I strongly fancied Wilder. As the fight has got closer, I’ve been changing my mind. Looking at Fury’s shape and he is in good shape. In the pics I have seen he looks better than he ever has before.

“There are loads of questions to be asked. Has Fury lost too much weight? Is his inactivity going to cost him? How’s he going to be able to deal with Wilder’s punching power? Difficult one to call, but right now I’m leaning very slightly towards Deontay Wilder.”

Josh Warrington- “I said Fury when the fight first got made and I haven’t changed my mind, got to go for Tyson Fury for the win!





“Of course, you can’t rule out Wilder as he has some serious power in those fists and has proved it time and time again, but Fury’s size and ring IQ will prove crucial. I can honestly see him out-boxing and frustrating Wilder for 12 rounds.”

IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington takes on former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena on December 22nd. Mark Heffron and Liam Williams contest the vacant British middleweight title and Belfast's blue chip featherweight prospect Michael Conlan (9-0) takes on former commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham (24-5). In a step up, Nathan Gorman puts his undefeated record and WBC International Silver Heavyweight Title on the line against former World Title challenger Alex Leapai.

Elsewhere on the bill. World flyweight title challenger Paddy Barnes (5-1) and unbeaten Light Heavyweight contender Steven Ward (9-0) return to action. Manchester’s 12-0 Light Heavyweight Lyndon Arthur and 7-0 Darlington middleweight Troy Williamson also return.

Filip Hrgović Offers Wilder Fury Prediction

Filip Hrgović has offered his prediction for the WBC World Heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on Saturday night.

The Croatian boxing sensation will be watching with interest as fellow Olympic Bronze Medallist Deontay Wilder puts his title on the line against the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Hrgović is the current WBC International Champion, having claimed the title with a spectacular knockout win over Amir Mansour, and is set to make his first defence against Ytalo Perea on December 8 at the KC Drazen Petrovic in Zagreb.

“I believe Wilder will get the better of Fury in the end, even if it’s a close fight,” says Hrgović. “Wilder is strong and his right hand could destabilise Fury as soon as he’s able to reach the target. However, it’s not an easy fight to predict.”

Since joining the professional ranks, Hrgović has made no secret of his desire to win World titles, and after only six fights, he is already ranked with the WBC, WBA and WBO. The 26 year-old wagers he will only need five more fights before he is ready to challenge the likes of Wilder, Fury and Anthony Joshua.

“As people are aware, I haven’t hidden from anyone since starting my professional career,” said Hrgović. “And I believe I will be ready to challenge for the World title in five fights. Obviously, it is not just my call, I must speak with my promoter, manager and coach, but soon, I will be coming for all the belts!”

The WBC International Heavyweight Championship contest between Filip Hrgović and Ytalo Perea will top an action-packed fight card at the KC Dražen Petrović on December 8.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury will be broadcast live by RTL Croatia on December 2 at 3:30 with a recorded version shown later at 14:30.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – this Sat. in 400-plus US movie theaters

This Saturday, December 1, WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder (40–0, 39 KOs) will defend his title against lineal champion Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) in a blockbuster matchup at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Boxing fans can catch the broadcast of “Wilder vs Fury,” LIVE and larger-than-life on the big screen, at more than 400 select movie theaters nationwide beginning at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT/ 7 p.m. MT/ 6 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. AK/ 4 p.m. HI.

The most significant heavyweight event in the U.S. in more than 15 years will feature an undercard lineup of stellar fighters. Jarrett Hurd (22-0, 15 KOs) returns for his first fight since unifying the super welterweight division earlier this year to defend his IBF and WBA titles against British Commonwealth champ Jason Welborn (24-6, 7 KOs). Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz (29-1, 25 KOs) will continue his quest for a second shot at a heavyweight world championship as he takes on American Travis Kauffman (32-2, 23 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Silver Medalist and unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce (6-0, 6 KOs) will face his sixth opponent of 2018 when he meets Joe Hanks (23-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

"Wilder vs Fury" is presented by SHOWTIME PPV and Fathom Events.