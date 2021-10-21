Whyte-Wallin Off But Remainder Of Oct 30 Card A Go – Molina Ready To Rumble With Babic

As fight fans have likely heard by now, the remainder of the October 30th show at The O2 is still a go, this despite the unfortunate postponement of the Dillian Whyte versus Otto Wallin fight, this due to a shoulder injury suffered by Whyte. Though plenty of us thought the entire card would be pulled, the remainder of the fights are a go, and it is again the turn of women’s boxing to headline, with Chantelle Cameron versus Mary McGee, in a 140 pound unification clash, being the main event.

That one should be quite a fight, yet plenty of us are interested in the heavyweight dust-up that is Alen “The Savage” Babic versus Eric Molina. Babic is as we know, excitement personified each and every time he steps through the ropes, while Molina, who has been in with so many big names (Wilder, Joshua, Hrgovic, Arreola, Adamek) has to rank as the 30 year old’s stiffest test to date.

Molina, 28-7(20) who is now 39 years old and has had what he calls a short camp (Moilna, who has come in to the aid of promoter Eddie Hearn a number of times, has often boxed having had a less than ideal camp), kindly took the time to give a quick interview on the fight with the 8-0(8) Babic.

Q: It’s great news for you that your fight with Babic is still on.

Eric Molina: “Yes, my fight is still on, thankfully. I’ve only had a short camp for this one but luckily I was in the gym every day [before I got the call]. Hopefully I’ll be in the UK by Monday. This fight is a great opportunity for me.”

Q: You have come in as a late replacement for Lucas Browne. Eddie Hearn has seen you save the day once again!

E.M: “Yeah, I’ve just always been that guy for Eddie! But if I come in healthy and strong, I am confident I can win this fight. Babic, he has some balls and you have to give him credit.”

Q: Babic has also said some things, as in what he says he will do to you…..

E.M: “I don’t listen to what he says. We have our game-plan and I’m just staying focused on the task at hand. My only focus is to stay focused! I’m way more experienced than him and I’m at least 40 to 45 pounds heavier than him.”

So who wins this one? Babic will almost certainly come out blazing, this is just what he does. But if this fight goes a few rounds, who knows? Molina is the bigger, way more experienced guy and we have yet to see Babic go past five rounds. How much has Molina got left? One thing is certain, this fight is a significant improvement on Babic Vs. Browne.