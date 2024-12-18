Usyk Set to Exploit Fury’s Apparent Physical Decline in Rematch

Heavyweight talent Oleksandr Usyk revealed that he and his team have a “few secrets” they’ll use for the DAZN PPV rematch against Tyson Fury this Saturday night, December 17th, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk’s conditioning may be more than enough for him to win because Fury looks 100% physically depleted.

The Usyk Game Plan

Despite all the talk about Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) returning to the same form he showed in fights #2 and #3 against Deontay Wilder during the zenith of his career, physically he doesn’t resemble what he was in either of those contests. The muscles that ‘Gypsy King’ had for those matches are gone through age or improper training.

Usyk looks fitter with a better physique to do the job and send Fury down to a second consecutive defeat. The secret weapon this time could involve Uysk storming Fury from round one, unloading on him with nonstop punches to overwhelm his defenses to get an early knockout.

If Oleksandr duplicates the effort he showed in the ninth round of their first fight, Fury won’t be around for long without a helpful referee giving standing eight counts left and right to protect him.

“I feel really good at my weight at 222 pounds. I don’t feel too heavy; I don’t feel too light. I feel perfect,” said Oleksandr Usyk during the Grand Arrivals on Tuesday for his title defense against ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. “My fans can expect something similar again, but we may switch a few things up a little bit,” he said. “My team and I have a few secrets for Saturday,” said Usyk.

Fury’s Physique

The basic problem Fury has is he’s nowhere near the talent level of Usyk in any way, and he’s also very, very old for his age. To make things worse, he looks like he’s taken a lot of weight in training camp, working himself like a dog trying to get in shape.

Yeah, the pounds have come off, but his appearance is that of someone who has been on a crash diet. We’ve seen it before with people who have gone on low-calorie diets to a New Year’s resolution type thing, and they lose the weight; physically, they look horrible. Fury is an example of that type.