Which is the bigger fight: Golovkin v Canelo II or Wilder v Joshua?

If we’re lucky we will get to see both super-fights go down this year. The middleweight rematch monster between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is on, set for Las Vegas on September 15, and we fight fans remain hopeful the big heavyweight unification showdown between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua also gets signed, sealed and delivered for 2018; either in Vegas or in the UK.





But which fight is bigger? The massive heavyweight fights have traditionally topped any other fight from any other weight class simply due to the mystique and sheer appeal the big men of the sport carry. But in this case, the middleweight sequel, what with all that has gone on: the controversy, the bad blood, the competitive nature of the first fight – it’s possible the two rival 160-pounders have themselves a fight that is even bigger than the heavyweight collision we are still waiting for and hoping for.

If you could watch just one fight out of the two, which would it be? Which fight will make more money? Which fight will have bigger appeal on a global scale? Which fight will make the most headlines?

Both fights are huge as well as very competitive, and this is why we need to see them (and let’s all hope neither GGG nor Canelo suffers an injury, or anything else, that forces the Sep. 15 fight to be postponed) – and if we do get both super-fights this year, this “dying sport” of ours will be that much richer.

The two bitter middleweight rivals and their respective promoters have done their part, and it is now up to the two vocal heavyweights and their respective teams to do the business also. It could be argued that if the GGG-Canelo rematch was able to be made, then the making of a Joshua-Wilder fight should be a comparative piece of cake!





It will cost us fans a few $dollars and a whole lot of £pounds if both fights do get made for 2018, but both fights promise to be money well spent.