Eddie Hearn Wants To See What Deontay Wilder Has Left, If Fans Still Want To See Joshua Showdown

Like a good many other people, promoter Eddie Hearn is curious to see how much of anything Deontay Wilder, 43-4-1(42) has got left at this advanced stage in his career. Wilder will return to the ring next month, against the little-known Tyrrel Herndon, 24-5(15). Nothing less than a quick KO win is needed from Wilder here, as a struggle, or heaven forbid a loss would almost certainly force the former WBC heavyweight champion into permanent retirement.

Hearn, speaking with Fight Hype, said that if Wilder can “hopefully start looking good again” then maybe fans will again express some interest in seeing a fight between Wilder and Anthony Joshua. That fight should have happened years ago, when both men were unbeaten, and the ship may well have sailed as far as that showdown goes. But who knows, a couple of big KO’s from Wilder and maybe it could still happen.

Hearn says Wilder needs a KO or it’s retirement talk

“I think the fight’s not going to tell us too much but just to get that confidence of a win,” Hearn said with regards to Wilder’s upcoming return against Herndon. “If he struggles against the guy he’s got to pack it in. But hopefully he can win and, you know, we’d signed to fight Deontay Wilder, we were announcing it in an hour in Saudi Arabia; he lost to Joseph Parker……If he keeps winning maybe people can talk about the [Joshua] fight again. So it’s definitely a fight I don’t rule out but I think people don’t really give Wilder much shot against AJ right now, but hopefully he can start looking good again.”

AJ vs Wilder is still possible—but both need to show something

It’s true Wilder hasn’t looked good in some time, but then neither has Joshua. It’s now been eight months since AJ was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois, and in truth we don’t know how much Joshua has got left today.

If both Wilder and Joshua can string together a comeback win or two, then the two former champs could perhaps still fight each other. And say what you want, but millions of fans would tune in. Of course, Hearn and AJ are still hoping that massive all-British clash with Tyson Fury will still happen. But if not, what other fight that is anywhere close to a super fight has Joshua still got at his disposal other than a fight with Wilder?