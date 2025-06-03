Hitchins Believes Haney’s Boxing Skills Too Much for Teofimo Lopez

Richardson Hitchins says he favors Devin Haney to defeat Teofimo Lopez if their fight comes off. Not surprisingly, Hitchins believes that Haney’s boxing skills would be too much for WBO light welterweight champion Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) to hande.

Richardson and Haney are birds of a feather with their defensive styles, which involve a lot of movement, potshots, and clinching. It’s uncertain if that fight will happen now that Teofimo has burned his bridges with Turki Alalshikh.

“I think Haney’s boxing ability can pose Teofimo a threat, and I think Teofimo’s hand speed and elusiveness can pose threats to Haney,” said Richardson Hitchins to Fighthype about his thoughts on a potential fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez.

Teofimo’s Turki Alalshikh Beef

It would be an ugly fight between Teofimo and Haney if it happens. With the boring, safety-first, low output performances both turned in at the May 2nd event at Times Square in New York City, it would be pure poison for this abomination to occur.

“I think I favor Devin in that fight. He’s more of a solid boxer. Teofimo is a good fighter, and we do know that hand speed is something that Devin struggles with. Teo is a dummy,” said Hitchins when asked about Teofimo’s beef with Turki Alalshikh.

Teofimo hits too hard for Haney to win a fight against him. The low output and the moving that Haney would be doing wouldn’t work in his favor againt Lopez, who would catch him often enough to win a decision or knock him out.

“Whatever s*** he’s got going on in his brain, he can’t get that into his business side. Turki is the one that is putting on these big fights and paying these fighters fairly because a lot of times in combat sports, fighters aren’t getting paid what they’re supposed to get paid, especially compared to other sports,” said Hitchins about Teofimo’s issues with Turki.

Lopez reportedly wanted the same kind of money for a fight against Haney that he would have gotten fighting Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis for his two belts at 147. When that didn’t happen, he had a fit.

“I believe boxing is the best sport in the world. The excitement of a big fight and the crowd and everything is always been a diifferent type of feeling. So, I think that. No comment. I don’t know what to say. He’s bugging,” said Richardson about Teofimo.

Lopez Bit Hand That Feeds

“Basically. You don’t do that in life,” said Hitchins when told that Lopez is biting the hand that feeds. “I don’t know. Maybe they’ll hash things out. The fight with him and Devin will probably get made.”

Well, if Teofimo and Turki don’t hash things out, it limits what Haney can do because he’s not in a great spot for money fights now with Ryan Garcia losing to Rolly Romero. Lopez was one of the few potentially winnable money fights out there for Devin. Fighters like Rolly, Jaron Ennis and Brian Norman Jr. would be bad matchups for him.