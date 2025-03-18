What time is George Kambosos Jr vs. Jake Wyllie on Saturday, March 22?

George Kambosos Jr enters a new chapter in his career, making his super lightweight debut against Jake Wyllie live on DAZN after original opponent Daud Yordan was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

The event also features WBC Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson defending her title, while heavyweight prospect Teremoana Jr looks to extend his undefeated record.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Broadcast: Live on DAZN (available in over 200 countries)

Fight Start Times Across Time Zones

Main Card Start: 8:00 AM GMT | 7:00 PM AEDT | 4:00 AM ET

Kambosos Jr vs. Wyllie Ringwalks (Approx.): 11:05 AM GMT | 10:05 PM AEDT | 7:05 AM ET

Main Event: Kambosos Jr vs. Wyllie – Super Lightweight Clash

Former unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr (21-3, 10 KOs) steps up to 140 pounds to face Jake Wyllie (16-2, 7 KOs), a young, aggressive Australian fighter eager to prove himself on the big stage.

Kambosos Jr: “This is my first fight in this new division, and I’m here to make a statement. It’s no secret I thrive on challenges, and I’m ready to put on a show for my fans in Sydney.”

Wyllie: “I respect what Kambosos has done in boxing, but this is my moment. I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Expect fireworks.”

Will Kambosos Jr establish himself as a serious contender at super lightweight, or can Wyllie pull off the biggest upset of his career?

Co-Main Event: Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown – WBC Featherweight Title

Reigning WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) puts her belt on the line against undefeated American Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) in a highly anticipated world title showdown.

Nicolson: “This is my homecoming as world champion, and I want to make a statement in front of my fans.”

Brown, a hard-hitting challenger, promises to bring the fight to Nicolson in what could be the toughest test of her career.

Featured Fights on the Card

Teremoana Jr vs. James Singh – Heavyweight Showdown

Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes – WBA Bantamweight Title

Imam Khatev vs. Durval Elias Palacio – Light Heavyweight Battle

Hemi Ahio vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan – Heavyweight Bout

Jayden Buan vs. Jordan Kasilieris – Super Lightweight Fight

Where to Watch & Buy Tickets

Live Stream: Available exclusively live on DAZN in over 200 countries.

Subscription Info: Monthly and annual packages available on DAZN.com.

Tickets: On sale now at Ticketek.

Why This Fight Matters

This fight card is a major moment for Australian boxing, showcasing a mix of established champions and rising stars.