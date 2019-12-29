What Next For Gervonta Davis? Is He Ready For Lomachenko?

Gervonta Davis got the win, the KO win, he was looking for last night, but veteran Cuban warrior Yuriorkis Gamboa sure made “Tank” work hard for it. The unbeaten 25 year old southpaw dropped 38 year old Gamboa three times and finally stopped him in the 12th and final session to claim a version of the lightweight title, but Davis had to take some shots, he had to figure the still-fast Gamboa out, and he had to listen to some booing from the fans.

(Photo credit; Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

It was a good fight, an entertaining fight, and overall it was a great learning fight for Davis, now 23-0(22) and a two-weight titlist. In fact, this is just the way Davis described last night’s winning bout:

“I believe my performance tonight was a C-plus,” the Floyd Mayweather protege said after coming through arguably his toughest fight to date. “I’m only 25 years old. I’m learning each and every day. 2020 will be a big year.”

There is no doubting Davis’ skill and talent and he has it in him to become a real star of the sport, but last night’s fight proved Davis is still a work in progress. Is “Tank” ready for the best of the best, as in pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko? Basing things on last night’s performance, no way. Hit too much, puzzled by Gamboa’s style and speed, Davis struggled with a good fighter who once threatened greatness, but down at featherweight and getting on for a decade ago. Also, Gamboa, 30-3(18) was carrying an injury (a torn tendon in his ankle) for a long period in the fight.

Lomachenko, with his amazing skills and his incredible boxing brain, would likely have his way with Davis if they fought next year. Another possible fight for Davis next year is one with Leo Santa Cruz, and that one looks far more realistic for 2020. A C-plus rating of Davis’s performance last night is about right. He will need to up the level somewhat if he’s to live with Lomachenko. With time on his side, maybe Davis can do it.