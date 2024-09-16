What Is Next For Edgar Berlanga?

Although he lost the fight, Edgar Berlanga’s stock went up in defeat, this after the 27 year old managed to hang tough for all 12 rounds, and make the fight competitive, when he rumbled with Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night. Now, Berlanga and his team look ahead at what’s next. As we know, things move fast in the sport of boxing, to the extent that even before the bruises on a fighter’s face have fully healed, fans are asking about his next fight.

And Berlanga, 22-1(17) seems to have a lot of options moving forward. The 168 pound division is ruled by Canelo, yet there are some good fighters competing at the weight. Already, it’s been suggested by fans and experts that Berlanga against Caleb Plant is a fight to make. Leonard Ellerbe, speaking with Fight Hub, said this one would be a “war” and that it’s absolutely a fight he’d like to see.

Plant engaged in a fun fight of his own on the Vegas show, with “Sweet Hands” overcoming a knockdown to halt a game Trevor McCumby to claim a secondary version of the WBA super-middleweight title. With the fighting styles of the two men, to say nothing of the at times volatile and colorful personalities of Plant and Berlanga, this fight, along with its build-up, would hit the spot. Or even Berlanga against Trevor McCumby, who showed real heart and punching power in his fun but losing fight with Plant. Would McCumby give Berlanga the kind of problems he gave Plant or even more?

Berlanga against the unbeaten Christian Mbilli would also be most welcome. Mbilli routinely slings out a ton of leather when he fights, and the Frenchman is hungry for the biggest and the best fights. Who would win if Berlanga got it on with Mbilli? The fans would win, for sure. Mbilli is coming off a commanding points win over the seriously tough Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Berlanga against another unbeaten puncher in Diego Pacheco would also be a real winner. Pacheco, who feels he is ready for Canelo right now, would perhaps earn a shot at the Mexican star if he managed to defeat Berlanga. But would Berlanga be too much for the 23 year old? Pacheco is coming off an impressive stoppage win over Maciej Sulecki.

Berlanga against fellow Canelo victim Jaime Munguia would also be one to see. Munguia also managed to see out all 12 rounds when he faced Canelo, and the once-beaten Mexican is eager to get another chance to prove himself. Munguia faces unbeaten Canadian Erik Bazinyan next Friday night.

Berlanga, against the winner of the upcoming October fight between William Scull and Vladimir Shishkin for the vacant IBF belt at 168 pounds, may appeal to the Puerto Rican warrior. Can Berlanga get his hands on a belt and move forward as a result of holding a strap?

For now, Berlanga, though down due to losing the big fight, has the respect of the boxing world. Berlanga needs to build on the Canelo fight, not allow it to beat him down mentally. We now know Berlanga has a great chin, good stamina, and decent boxing ability. Canelo aside, does Berlanga beat anyone at 168 pounds, or is this going too far?