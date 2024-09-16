The Super-Fight: Sugar Ray Leonard Vs. Thomas Hearns Took Place Today In 1981 – Is It Still The Greatest Welterweight Battle Ever?

A sight and a fight that is rarely, if ever, seen these days. Two in their prime, rival world champions, both willing to test each other’s greatness in an effort to prove their own. It was 43 years ago today when rival welterweight champions – and future Kings – Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas “Hitman” Hearns collided in what may well have been, and may still be today, THE greatest title fight ever fought at 147 pounds.

Two superbly matched fighters, both capable of boxing, slugging, dancing and moving and going deep into the trenches. Together, the Sugar Man and the Hitman left an indelible impression on all fans who were lucky enough to have tuned in or, even better, been there in person at Caesars Palace on September 16 1981.

These two special fighters could so easily have swerved one another, going another route. But this wasn’t the way, either back then or as far as the mental makeup of Leonard and Hearns was fixed. These two emerging stars wanted to settle things, they wanted to see who was the better man.

Hearns, coached by Emanuel Steward, trained like a demon, too much of a possessed demon as it turned out; Hearns weighing-in at a lowly 143 pounds. This would prove crucial on the night. Leonard, trained by Angelo Dundee, was in perfect shape for what was his fourth super-fight. This added experience would also prove crucial on the night.

Hearns came out fast and sharp, winning the opening five rounds; Tommy’s jab and reach led him to an early lead. It was chess-match stuff, with both men using their ring IQ along with their physical gifts. Then, in round six, Leonard scored the first truly hurtful blow of the fight, of the night. A counter left stunned Hearns and Sugar was now the puncher of the fight.

It was a fascinating turnaround, and Hearns fans were in shock. Would Leonard score the KO, the way the Detroit faithful were sure their hero Tommy would score (to the tune of hard-up Motor City residents literally putting their house on the line in terms of backing Hearns at the bookmakers)?

Hearns got on his bike, hurt badly as he was again in the seventh, and he showed his smooth boxing skills. Leonard was now the man in hot pursuit, while Hearns had shown he could dig down when in trouble. It really was a complete role reversal. But Hearns had won the rounds, the lion’s share of them. Leonard was now looking for the KO of the one-punch variety, but he couldn’t get it. The rounds were whizzing by, and time was running out for Leonard. Also, Sugar’s left eye was now in quite a state, swollen as it was from Tommy’s long shots.

This is where Dundee came in with his legendary, ‘You’re blowing it, son. You’re blowing it!” motivational speech/short lecture in the corner. A dead-tired Leonard, less depleted than Hearns, sucked it up and showed the world his greatness in round 13. Going after his tormentor with a blend of urgency and sheer instinct, Leonard took over. Hearns went down twice, yet only one knockdown was called. How Hearns survived the torrid round only he really knows.

But Leonard was now on the verge, and both men knew it. In round 14, Leonard poured it on, and referee Davy Pearl was left with no option but to dive in and stop the fight. Astonishingly, wise heads such as Don Dunphy, who was calling the fight for HBO, questioned the stoppage as premature. Sure, Hearns was ahead on all three cards at the time, but he was gone. Gone.

Leonard on the other hand, had arrived as the biggest, the most celebrated and the most proven claimant of the even then mythical crown of pound-for-pound king.

It would be eight long years before these two fought again, with Hearns seemingly getting his revenge but having to settle for a draw.

Together, Leonard and Hearns showed modern day fight fans what all the fuss is about when two men, both on the verge of greatness, agree to risk it all.