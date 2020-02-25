What If: Tyson Fury Retires?

Love him or loathe him, it has to be agreed by all how heavyweight king Tyson Fury is at the absolute peak of his considerable powers right now. Unbeaten at age 31 and coming off a superbly brutal and dominant stoppage win over Deontay Wilder, Fury, 30-0-1(21) seems to have the absolute world at his feet.





Yet there is talk “The Gypsy King” might call it a career and retire. What? Yes, Tyson’s dad, John Fury, was on a popular U.K television show this week, saying he feels his son has “done it all,” and has “nothing left to prove.” In terms of being the best big man on the planet today, Fury Senior is correct. Fury has seen off Wladimir Klitschko, Wilder and, most importantly to the big Fury family, depression and the sinister and potentially overwhelming power of dark thoughts. Wilder may have called for the third fight with Fury, but Tyson is and always will do things his way. Might he stun us all once again and announce that he is calling it quits?

It seems highly unlikely, sure, but if father John gets his way, Fury will indeed retire.





So yes, Fury could retire now, his place in history secure, his greatness unquestioned. But in no way do we fans want Fury to retire here in 2020. No, we hope to see, we NEED to see, an all-British heavyweight unification showdown between Fury and fellow major belt-holder Anthony Joshua. Sure, most fans you speak to today, fresh from seeing Fury destroy Wilder (a lethal puncher who, even now, might flatten AJ if given the chance), say there is no way Joshua lives with Fury, much less beats him. But we still want to see the fight.

As AJ promoter Eddie Hearn said this week, when will we in the U.K EVER get the chance to see two British fighters get it on with ALL major heavyweight titles – WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF/Lineal/Ring Magazine – on the line? We will never get this chance again, Hearn argues strongly, and probably correctly. Yes, Fury has always danced to his own tune. Yes, Fury has done all he needs to do to to prove his unique ability as a superb fighter. But no, Fury cannot exit the sport just yet. He cannot deprive us U.K fans, and worldwide fans also, of the massive event that would be/will be Fury Vs. Joshua. For all the marbles, with billions watching, with the true and undisputed distinction of the finest heavyweight of this era at stake.

We need to see this fight. Then, after he wins (and you can try your best to argue that Fury doesn’t beat Joshua is you like), Fury can walk away. Job done, total supremacy proven to all. An extremely rich man.





Fury needs one more win and then he’s free to retire. But will he give it to us?