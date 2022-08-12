Weights: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa both made weight on Friday at their weigh-in for Saturday’s main event fight on ESPN and ESPN+ at the Resorts World Las Vegas.

Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) is fighting for the firs time since losing his unified lightweight belts against George Kambosos Jr, and his promoters at Top Rank are going to be taking a close look at him to see where he’s at.

The way Teofimo fell apart mentally against Kambosos, some believe that he was never the fighter that Top Rank’s upper brass thought he was.

Although Teofimo beat Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, he fought an injured fighter, and he had a huge size advantage. Teofimo was essentially a 140-pounder going up against an injured, one-armed 130-pounder.

“In our eyes and in his, do we look at the Kambosos results as a miscue, or is there something amiss with Teofimo?” said Top Rank president Todd Duboef to Fighthype.

Weigh-in results:

Teofimo Lopez 138.8 vs. Pedro Campa 139

Xander Zayas 153 vs. Elias Espadas 153.6

Andres Cortes 130.6 vs. Abraham Montoya 131

Jose Enrique Vivas 127.8 vs. Edy Valencia 127.6

Troy Isley 156 vs. Victor Toney 156.8

Duke Ragan 126.6 vs. D’Angelo Fuentes 125.6

Omar Rosario 140.8 vs. Esteban Munoz 140.6

Charlie Sheehy 134.4 vs. Juan Castaneda 133.8

“Did he show a flaw in his armor? Is he more vulnerable than we think? What was it? I think the Kambosos results surprised a lot of people, and I think it surprised a lot of people in our office on how that was going to play out.

“I think a lot of it is; how does he do at 140? How is his health, both physical, and we’ve heard some stories of mental health issues where he wasn’t so clear about where he was with his personal life? I think those are important things.

“Our matchmakers feel he’s in with a very solid opponent, a very quality fighter, and he’s going to make Teofimo go through that. He’s going to fight back, and he’s going to be there all night.

“Teofimo is going to have to have his A-game, and he’s going to have to work for it. This is like a true test, and when you have those types of fights, all of a sudden you change up on. Nobody saw that or projected that out. We’re going to see what he looks like,” said Duboef.