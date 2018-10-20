Weights: Dorticos vs. Masternak & Rodriguez vs. Moloney

Bantamweight unification bout & Cruiserweight Semi-Final place on the line on Saturday night in Florida at the CFE Arena.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

The winner of IBF World Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Jason Moloney faces WBA World Champion, Naoya Inoue in a 118 lb semi-final and either Yunier Dorticos or Mateusz Masternak meets Andrew Tabiti in a 200 lb semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Saturday’s Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals in Orlando –

Bantamweight QF & IBF Bantamweight World Championship:





Emmanuel Rodriguez, Puerto Rico (26) (18-0, 12 KOs): 118 lb /53.52 kg

“I am happy to be in the World Boxing Super Series, I am happy to be fighting in Orlando,” said Rodriguez.

“We have prepared for 12 rounds, but it will end before 12.”

Jason Moloney, Australia (27) (17-0, 14 KOs): 117.6 lb/53.42 kg





“I have 100% prepared for this,” said Moloney. “I have worked hard and I have sacrificed my whole life for this moment. I am not leaving that ring without that world title. I wanna do all my family, all my friends, everyone who has come to support me and everyone in Australia proud tomorrow night. I am going to get the job done. I am taking home the title.”

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Yunier Dorticos, Cuba (32) (22-1, 21 KOs): 199.8 /90.82 kg

“It is going to be a spectacular night of action,” said Dorticos. “Expect a KO from the ‘KO Doctor’!”

Mateusz Masternak, Poland (31) (41-4, 28 KOs): 198.8 /90.36 kg

“For me, it is a very important fight. I feel good, I am ready,” said Masternak. “Tomorrow night will be a big show.”

Tickets for the WBSS Quarter-Finals – Rodriguez vs Moloney & Dorticos vs Masternak – starting from $30 (plus fees) are on sale at TicketMaster.com.

Fans in the U.S. can watch LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – UD 114-111, 114-111 & 114-11

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) vs Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) – UD 116-11, 115-112 & 114-11

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title

&

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF Super-Lightweight Championship

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title

&

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title

TICKETS: From £35 (plus fees) here: thessehydro.com

6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

&

Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com (On sale: Mon 1 Oct)

Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:

Bantamweight:

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – Tete W UD

WBO World Championship

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – Inoue W KO1

WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Championship

Super-Lightweight:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – Relikh W UD12

WBA World Championship

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF World Championship

Cruiserweight:

Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)

Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)

Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States) – Tabiti W UD

IBF Eliminator