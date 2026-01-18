For Ortiz, the setting carries meaning. He has spent years moving between divisions and rebuilding after close losses at the highest level. Now 29, the Massachusetts native views this pairing as a way to remind people he belongs among the division’s serious names.

“I wanted a moment like this,” Ortiz told The Ring. “A card like this. A stage like this. Now I get to show what I can really do.”

Ortiz enters the bout riding a three fight winning streak since dropping a decision to Lopez in 2024. His most recent appearance came in August, when he stopped Ambiorix Bautista in three rounds in Orlando after Steve Claggett withdrew with an injury. Before that run, Ortiz’s only other loss came against Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2022, a fight that quietly aged well as Lomachenko’s career wound down.

Davis brings a different type of intrigue. The unbeaten 26 year old is moving up to junior welterweight after a turbulent year at lightweight. He won the WBO title with a stoppage of Denys Berinchyk last February, then lost the belt on the scales ahead of a cancelled defense against Edwin De Los Santos.

Ortiz is not brushing off the challenge.

“He’s strong and experienced,” Ortiz said. “That’s what comes with this level. If you want to be great, these are the fights you take.”

A win would mean different things for each man. Davis can establish himself immediately at a new weight. Ortiz can force his way back into title conversations he once occupied. Either way, the bout carries more weight than a standard co main slot and both fighters seem aware of it going in.