Ward-Kovalev II: Sergey Kovalev says he’s “still waiting on Son of Judges” to sign for June 17 rematch

It’s one of the most eagerly awaited, even demanded, rematches in recent memory; it’s Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev II, and almost as soon as the decision, in favour of Ward, was announced last November, fans called for it. According to a piece on RingTV.com, the date for the return meeting is June 17, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, but Ward, as of yet, has not signed on the dotted line.





But KOvalev (Krusher failing to live up to his KO nickname on November 19, despite dropping Ward early on and appearing, in the eyes of the majority, to have deserved the win) has signed and he is now awaiting Ward’s signature. The Russian bomber, who has called Ward all manner of names in an attempt to goad the reigning light-heavyweight champ and new Ring P-4-P No.1 into the rematch, could not resist having another dig at Ward’s expense.

“Couple days ago I have signed a new memo for rematch which was [sent] to me by Roc Nation. Still waiting on Son of Judges to sign it,” Kovalev wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Ward of course calls himself “Son of God,” or S.O.G, a nickname devoted to his huge religious beliefs, and the latest insult Kovalev has hurled at him, or at his chosen moniker, is almost certain to anger Ward. Let’s just hope that whatever happens, Ward does sign for the return bout. We all want to see it, we need to see it, and we have already waited long enough to see it.

Can Ward get through another 12 rounds against the fearsome puncher, or will Krusher get the stoppage this time around? Could there even be a trilogy fought between these two fighters/boxers with the completely different styles?

As far as the rematch being finalised goes, RingTV reports that Kathy Duva, promoter of course of Kovalev, declined to comment on the rematch when contacted today. Neither did Josh Dubin, an attorney for Ward, return a phone message.

So, will we fans get this must-see rematch or not? Kovalev, we know, wants it bad!