Virgil Hunter: Andre Ward is not a light-heavyweight, he’s still a super-middleweight – GGG fight a possibility

Ask any fight fan, and they will tell you that unbeaten pound-for-pound king (according to “The Bible,” Ring Magazine) Andre Ward has unfinished business with Sergey Kovalev, the man he so controversially dethroned to become 175 pound champ last November. Ward’s trainer Virgil Hunter agrees, saying the exact same thing to TownBizzNizz Sports & Media.

Hunter, though, adds how his fighter is “not a light-heavyweight, he is still a super-middleweight.” The anticipated rematch with Kovalev is expected to happen this summer, but Hunter says that after Ward has “finished with Kovalev” his star boxer may move down to 168 for a huge fight with Gennady Golovkin. Hunter says Ward would have no problem doing this.





“Of course he can make 168 – if the money is right,” Hunter said of Ward. “He is still a super-middleweight. We have unfinished business at light-heavyweight. I don’t know if [Ward] will go back down. But he’s not a light-heavyweight, he’s still a super-middleweight. Time will tell if we move back down, but there shouldn’t be any reason now on why he (GGG) won’t fight us. After we finish with Kovalev, if we decided to go back down, [we’d fight Golovkin.]”

Hunter spoke of the chance of Ward and GGG meeting at 168 a couple of years ago, only for the fight to fall through – Hunter feeling Golovkin and his team made excuses not to go ahead with the 168 pound match-up. So, could the fight still happen all this time later? Going by Triple-G’s recent struggle with the boxing skills of Danny Jacobs, there would likely be many people thinking Ward – arguably the best pure boxer at or around the 168 and 175 pound divisions – would have an excellent shot at defeating GGG.

But will Golovkin move up? Will Ward defeat Kovalev in a return, and if so, will Ward opt to stay at 175 – or might he even retire?

If the big September showdown between GGG and Canelo fails to come off, maybe Golovkin will consider moving up for big fights at super-middleweight. GGG Vs. Ward would be absolutely fascinating to see.